Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AFUCDN), yesterday, demanded from the federal government, a N475 billion compensation for the killing of their members, cows and destruction of their properties during the #EndSARS and Shasha market crisis.

The union also threatened to withdraw their members across Nigeria if government fails to address the continued killings of members as well as destruction of properties worth millions of naira.

The union had on 18th February issued a seven-day ultimatum to government at all level to stem the incessant attacks and harassment of her members doing their legitimate businesses in Nigeria.