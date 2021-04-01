ADVERTISEMENT

The cause of Tiger Woods’ crash in February has been determined, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, but details of the investigation will not be made public until the golf legend gives his permission.

Woods, 45, suffered serious leg injuries after crashing his car in Southern California on February 23.

His Genesis SUV hit a “Welcome to Rolling Hills Estates” sign, crossed a center divider and traveled more than 150 feet across the shoulder of the road before coming to a stop on the driver’s side, according to a Los Angeles County affidavit.

“We have all the contents of the black box, we’ve got everything. It’s completed, signed, sealed, and delivered,” Villanueva said during a Facebook Live on Wednesday.

“However, we can’t release it without the permission of the people involved in the collision.”

Villanueva added that his department had reached out to Woods in order to waive some “privacy issues.”

CNN has reached out to Woods’ agent and lawyer for comment but has yet to receive a reply.