Cautious trading is expected to continue on the Nigerian stock market this week. OLUSHOLA BELLO writes.

Capital market analysts are expecting cautious trading activities to continue on the Nigerian stock market pending any significant change in the economic conditions.

Also, market players will continue to keenly observe the nation’s economic developments and what is happening in the fixed income market with yields and rates becoming mixed and flattish. Already, all eyes are on the plans by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), at the last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting to deliver on the promised intervention in the distribution of premium motor spirit and diesel. The aim is to ease the pains of the scarcity among manufacturers, SMEs and households across the country, in the face of the epileptic power supply.

Analysts Optimism

In the new week, Cowry Assets Management Limited expects the NGX All-share index to close in green territory amid further releases of year-end corporate financial results and dividend declarations. However, it expects some share prices to be marked down this week, a move that could dent the bullish sentiment in the equities market.

Afrinvest Limited stated that, “In the last trading week of first quarter (Q1), we expect pessimism to persist in the absence of positive catalysts.”

Analysts at Cordros Securities Limited noted that “In the week ahead, we expect the market to trade sideways as the activities of bargain hunters in dividend-paying stocks fizzle out due to the winding down of the 2021 full year earnings season.

“In addition, risk-averse investors will likely sustain profit-taking activities in anticipation of an uptick in fixed income (FI) yields. Notwithstanding, we reiterate the need for positioning in only fundamentally sound stocks as the weak macro environment remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings.”

Last Week’s Trading Activities

The local stock market sustained its profit taking activity as investors sold their shares ahead of corporate financial releases. Particularly, investors took profit on shares of RT Briscoe, UACN Property Development Company (UPDC) and Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), even as the Tier-one’s share price was marked-down for dividend payment.

Given the bearish sentiment, NGX All-Share Index declined 0.67 per cent week-on-week (W-o-W) to close at 46,964.23. Similarly, market capitalisation decreased by N172 billion to close at N25.311 trillion.

In the same vein, all sector gauges closed in negative territory amid profit taking activity. The NGX Banking index, NGX Insurance index, NGX Consumer Goods index, NGX Oil & Gas index and the NGX Industrial Goods index decreased by 0.66 per cent, 1.40 per cent, 1.10 per cent, 0.02 per cent and 0.02 per cent respectively to close at 440.79 points, 185.53 points, 564.50 points, 442.02 points and 2,116.52 points respectively.

The market breadth for the week was negative as 24 equities appreciated in price, 44 equities depreciated in price, while 88 equities remained unchanged. CAP Plc and Fidelity Bank led the gainers table by 10 per cent each to close at N19.80 and N3.30 respectively, per share. Learn Africa followed with a gain of 9.60 per cent to close at N2.17, while Veritas Kapital Assurance went up by 9.52 per cent to close to 23 kobo, per share.

On the other side, R T Briscoe led the decliners table by 17.50 per cent to close at 66 kobo, per share. UPDC followed with a loss of 12 per cent to close at 88 kobo, while GTCO declined by 11.64 per cent to close at N23.15, per share.

Overall, a total turnover of 1.176 billion shares worth N16.601 billion in 21,076 deals was traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 2.449 billion shares valued at N20.653 billion that exchanged hands previous week in 20,764 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 954.472 million shares valued at N10.217 billion traded in 12,700 deals; contributing 81.14 per cent and 61.55 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Industry followed with 63.728 million shares worth N3.439 billion in 2,720 deals, while the Conglomerates Industry traded a turnover of 53.313 million shares worth N258.568 million in 711 deals.

Trading in the top three equities; Fidelity Bank, United Bank For Africa (UBA) and GTCO (measured by volume) accounted for 456.971 million shares worth N4.469 billion in 4,982 deals, contributing 38.85 pr cent and 26.92 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.