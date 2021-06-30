Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has advised customers on steps to take while transacting business.

The bank gave the advice during its fair held yesterday at Custodian Hotel, Gombe metropolis in Gombe State.

CBN said customers have the right to disclosure of information from their banks on products and services the bank offers.

“The information provided must be complete, relevant and truthful. Your bank must explain to your understanding all contractual terms and changes prior to consummation of any agreement or contract.

“The right enables you to have relevant information in order to make rational choices. It amount to a breach of your right if your bank fails to provide this information or deliberately misleads you in any way,” CBN said.

The bank also advised customers that they have the right to select from the range of products and services made available “by your bank at competitive prices