Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released new guideline on global standing instruction (GSI).

In the new guideline that was addressed to all banks and other financial institutions, the apex bank increased the frequency of recovery attempts via the GSI platform from a specific number to continuous and unrestricted.

In furtherance of its mandate to promote financial system stability, the CBN had released the circular on operational guidelines on the GSI – individuals (dated July 13, 2020; Ref No: FPRD/DIR/GEN/CIR/07/056).

The initiative was conceived to fundamentally address the recurring instances of willful loan default in the industry in order to: identify and watch-list recalcitrant loan defaulters; enhance loan recovery from all eligible and funded accounts/wallets in the industry; improve credit repayment culture; and reduce non-performing loans in the Nigerian banking system.

“Consequently, please be informed that the frequency of recovery attempts via the GSI platform has been amended from a specific number to continuous and unrestricted,” CBN said in the guideline that was signed by its director, financial policy and regulation department, Chibuzo Efobi.

In other words, the GSI automated loan recovery feature applicable to all loans in the industry will henceforth remain perpetually in place throughout the life of the loan and/or until the loan is fully repaid.

