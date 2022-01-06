The deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mrs Aishah Ahmad, has been appointed chairman of the reconstituted board of Nigeria Commodity Exchange Plc (NCX).

She was appointed along side two other directors of the apex bank into the board of NCX. The others are Dr Angela Sere-Ejembi and Mr Phillip Yila Yusuf at the inaugural board meeting, which held on January 4, 2022.

According to a statement from the exchange,

the appointment of the new persons was preceded by the retirement of former directors of the exchange.

The statement said the constitution of the board and executive management of the Nigeria Commodity Exchange Plc would be followed with additional board appointments to be made in due course.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The newly reconstituted board along with a transition management team, headed by Mr Elenwor Ihua, [acting as interim coordinator], will temporarily oversee the operations of the exchange, supervising an independent and transparent process to appoint a new executive management team,” the statement that was signed by the NCX casting head of corporate communications, Abiodun Sanusi read in part.

Sanusi said the core shareholders of the NCX thank the outgoing board and executive management for their patriotic service to the company and wish them all the best in their future endeavors.

This development marks a critical milestone in the journey to transform the NCX into a world-class commodity trading company within the African and global commodity markets.

ADVERTISEMENT