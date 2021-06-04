Towards strengthening access to financial inclusion in rural and unbanked communities in the country, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and leading financial service provider, EFInA, have reiterated the need to promote financial and gender inclusion in the country as part of efforts to bridge the gap of financial services and economic inclusion to support the key outcomes of the GDP growth.

It said 86 per cent of Nigerians face financial and economic shocks related to price increase while the dominant shock experience face by Nigerians is the economic shocks adding that this would ensure to bridge the gap of financial exclusion in the rural areas and unbanked communities.

EFInA made this known at a webinar session and launch of EFInA Access to Financial Services in Nigeria 2020 survey findings and confirmation.

It said while tackling the barriers and constraints of financial inclusion, it would address the imperatives of gender social norms which plays a significant role in limiting women economic empowerment in the country.

Part of the move was to identify opportunities to promote financial inclusion by closing the gender gap in accessing finance in rural areas and Unbanked communities.

This, it said, would facilitate the emergence of an all-inclusive and growth promoting financial system to leverage on closing the gap of economic exclusion of women in northern region and rural areas by deploying solution to target this excluded areas to build momentum to drive financial inclusion across the excluded region.

EFInA 2020 Survey revealed that 51 per cent of Nigerian adults are using formal financial services such as bank, Microfinance bank, mobile money insurance and pension account adding that this has largely been driven by growth in banking with 45% of Nigerians banked in 2020, up from 40% in 2018.

Although financial inclusion has grown in the past decade, Nigeria fell short of the National Financial Inclusion Strategy targets for 2020.

The country had aimed to reach 70% of Nigerians with formal financial services by 2020; the actual figure was 51%. The survey also set targets for overall financial inclusion, which counts Nigerians that use either formal financial services or informal financial services that are not nationally regulated, such as savings groups, among others.

The data further revealed that inclusion target was 80% by 2020; EFInA data shows that only 64% of Nigerian adults were financially included by the end of 2020. This means that 36% of Nigerian adults, or 38 million adults, were completely excluded.

Hence, the large gaps in financial access remain for some of Nigeria’s most financially excluded

groups while Women continue to be more financially excluded than men, with only 45% of women using formal financial services, compared to 56% of men.

This is also as the CBN noted that several efforts have been at the forefront to drive financial inclusion in Nigeria by championing the development and implementation of Nigeria’s National Financial Inclusion Strategy led by the CBN governor.

Speaking at the Webinar session, Deputy Governor Financial Systems Stability (FSS) Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Aishah Ahmad, posited that “financial inclusion is a strong lever for bridging income inequality, combating poverty and preserving social harmony.

She espoused that despite the progress achieved to date, critical groups remained excluded including women, rural dwellers and citizens in the northern area.

Stressing that CBN launched a framework for advancing women’s financial inclusion in Nigeria in 2020 to address the issues of Financial Inclusion in Nigeria in 2020 and is leading the industry to implement the framework which we expect to lead to significant increase in women financial inclusion in Nigeria.

Similarly, CEO Of EFInA, Ashley Immanuel said, “At our current rate of progress, we will not reach the 2020 financial exclusion target until around 2030. However, we can reach these targets much faster if we follow paths taken by other African countries that have seen rapid financial inclusion growth due to mobile money.

She noted that EFInA’s Access to Financial Services in Nigeria Surveys shows that use of digital financial services and agents networks started to grow significantly between 2018 and 2020 with phone ownership increasing by 81%.

“While only 45% of Nigerians are banked, 35 million Unbanked Nigerians own mobile phones and could be reached with mobile money.

In thesame vein, Gail Warrander, Economic Development Team Leader, Nigeria for the UK’s Foreign, commonwealth & Development Office, stated that “The EFInA Access to Financial Services in

Nigeria 2020 Survey shows that Nigeria has made progress on financial inclusion but there’s still a way to go.