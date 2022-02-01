The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has commenced the implementation of its 100-for- 100 Policy for Production and Productivity with the disbursement of N23.2 billion to 28 companies as part of efforts to accelerate manufacturing output and promote further diversification of the economy.

Launching the programme yesterday in Abuja, CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, said 79 applications valued at N121.87 billion were initially received through the commercial banks for projects in six sectors. From the figure, 28 companies with projects that have clearly articulated proposals were selected for funding.

“These projects, valued at N23.20 billion, comprise 14 in the manufacturing sector, 12 in the agricultural sector, and two in the healthcare sector,” Emefiele said, adding the programme will aid the bank’s efforts to stimulate greater growth of the economy and create employment opportunities.

Emefiele said the 100-for-100 PPP is one of the bank’s interventions designed to fast track productive activities in priority sectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

When fully operational, the projects are expected to create over 20,000 direct and indirect jobs across multiple sectors of the economy, as well as generate close to $125.80 million in foreign exchange earnings, Mr Emefiele said.

Five of the selected projects are greenfield projects seeking to exploit the huge opportunities in key sectors of our economy.

“Under this initiative, every hundred days, manufacturers in critical sectors that seek to engage in greenfield projects or in expanding their existing facilities will have access to cheaper forms of credit at single digit rates, as well as foreign exchange to procure plants and machineries,” he stated.

According to Emefiele, the requests for the loan facility were carefully screened and scrutinised against a set-out selection criteria, which is categorised into: production efficiency and scalability; local content capacity; job creation and human capital development; operating sector relevance, and potential contribution to economic growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CBN governor also disclosed that in the agricultural sector, the bank’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) had disbursed N927.94 billion to over 4.5 million smallholder farmers for the cultivation of 21 commodities across the country. Also, the Bank has financed 666 large-scale agricultural projects with the potential of creating an estimated 70,070 direct and indirect jobs under its Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (CACS).

Minister of labour and employment, Dr Chris Ngige, who was also at the event that was held at the headquarters of the CBN, said the 100-for-100 PPP was designed to ensure that Nigeria moves from a consumption to a production nation.

“Our bulging youth population must be used to the advantage of the country. We have seen Boko Haram, IPOB and Oduduwa People’s Congress. They are a challenge today because they are not fully engaged,” he stated.

Ngige said the nation’s economy had not been sustainably diversified to deal with the social delinquency problems troubling the country.

“We know that if we don’t have a central bank that is playing centre forward and even goalkeeping today, this country will die,” Ngige said.

Permanent secretary in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Dr Habiba Lawal, who represented the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, urged the beneficiaries to key into the process and create the needed jobs.

ADVERTISEMENT

President of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mansul Ahmed said Emefiele had provided pragmatic and progressive leadership. He said the long practice of Nigeria exporting raw materials is being reversed by Emefiele by encouraging local productivity, and creating opportunities for manufacturers to process raw materials into finished goods.

He said Nigeria’s hidden capacity to produce what it consumes is being activated by Emefiele through such programmes as 100-for100 policy.