The 14th edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria-sponsored Governor’s Golf Tournament takes off on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the IBB Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

This was contained in a statement issued by the CBN director, corporate communications, Mr Osita Nwanisobi, on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

According to him, the 2021 tournament is a one-day event to be competed for in different categories in the Men’s and Ladies’ divisions.

The tournament shall be a stroke play – shotgun format, meaning that all competing golfers will tee off at the same time from different points on the golf course.

A breakdown of the Men’s category indicates that golfers will compete in the Division 1 (Handicap 0 -12); Division 2 (Handicap 13 – 18); Division 3 (Handicap 18 – 24) and Gross; while in the Ladies’ category, female golfers will compete in the Division 1 (Handicap 0 – 20) and Division 2 (Handicap 21 – 30), among others.

Nwanisobi said the objective of the Golf Tournament was to create a relaxed and recreational atmosphere for distinguished personalities in Government, the organized private sector, elder statesmen and members of the Diplomatic Corps’.

He noted that the tournament, which had become an important feature in the calendar of the IBB Golf Club, would be held strictly in adherence to the approved code and protocols issued by the Presidential Steering Committee on Covid-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

He pleaded with participants to maximize the opportunities being provided by the country’s apex bank in developing their talents since the CBN is committed to continuous sponsorship of the annual Golf Tournament that will feature 160 players.