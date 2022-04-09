With the official kick-off of the Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria (InfraCorp) on Friday, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is mulling the idea of accessing between N8 trillion and N9 trillion from Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) as well as banks in the country.

The apex bank is also expecting another N6 trillion from the Eurobond market.

Speaking at the Term Sheet signing between the four assets managers and InfraCorp, and the official launch of the company, the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, who is also the chairman of InfraCorp, said with over N13 trillion available in pension funds and with the level of liquidity in the banking industry, the infrastructure company would be raising the bulk of its funds locally.

“The first phase of this financing is to raise N14 trillion debt plus N1 trillion equity which is being contributed by the CBN, Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA). We have done our scoping, we believe that a substantial portion of the N15 trillion is available locally. There is a lot of liquidity today not just in the banking industry, there is a lot of liquidity that is currently held by our pension funds managers.

“I understand from last count that the size of Nigeria pension fund is over N13 trillion. I am told that in another three to five years, Nigerian pension assets will rise to almost N20 to N25 trillion. In other countries where infrastructure corporations have worked, Pensions funds have been used to develop infrastructure of those countries.

“What we are trying to say here is that there is a lot of local capital and liquidity in Nigeria and we would begin by talking to people, the institutions that have this liquidity to come in and take up this kind of debt.

“Out of the N14 trillion that will be debt, we should be looking at N8 trillion to N9 trillion available within the Nigerian banking industry and the pension fund administrators. And of course, naturally the rest will be raised through foreign debt which you were talking about Eurobond and the rest of them. So yes, there will be Eurobond, but because we are moving very fast, we will be looking at more in Nigeria.

“We are determined to see to it that from today InfraCorp is open for business. From today, we are unveiling InfraCorp to Nigeria and because we are sure, we are confident that the funding of N15 trillion is available.”

InfraCorp will, at its inception, be working on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano and the 2nd Niger bridge.

He, however, noted that, the projects to be embarked on will be commercially viable, saying “most of the roads will be carrying the traffic cam, they would be tolled but we will try as much as possible to ensure that the tolls are not too high and becomes so burdensome on the road users.

“The important thing I think is, we must begin to come to a realisation that, for us to have good infrastructure and good roads, you will need to make them commercially viable and to make them commercially viable means we have to pay for them and Nigeria is not the only country where pedestrian roads or rails or airports are made commercially viable.

“We are putting private sector capital here and we need to ensure that those capital will be returned back the way it should be returned to the providers of capital.”

On his part, the chief executive of InfraCorp, Dr Lazarus Angbazo, said: “the mission of the InfraCorp is to become a world class infrastructure development and investment vehicle focused on providing debt and equity capital from local and international sources for the development and operationalization of the infrastructure that Nigeria deserves.

“The specific mission of InfraCorp is to harness opportunities for infrastructure development in Nigeria by originating structuring, executing and managing end-to-end bankable projects. These projects would be managed privately by asset managers that are private entities and they would do this in partnership with public and private sector participants to provide long and attractive investment returns required not just in terms of financial returns but also in terms of social impact.”

The Infrastructure Asset Managers that signed the Term Sheet include; AAA Consortium, Chapel Hill Denham, Africa Infrastructure Investment Managers and Sanlam Infraworks