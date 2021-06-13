The Nigeria Ethnic Youth Leaders Council has lauded the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, over the apex bank’s 37 intervention programmes intoduced to boost the nation’s economy.

The council, which is made up of the Arewa Consultative Youth Movement, Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Youth Movement, Niger Delta Youth Council, Oduduwa Youths and Middle Belt Youths, noted with delight, the statement credited to the acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN, Mr Osita Nwanisobi, that the bank currently has about 37 purpose-drivem interventions.

In a statement by Ohanaeze Secretary General and Head of Coalition secretariat, Nwada Ike Chiamaka,

said: “We make bold to say that with these clearly thought out interventions, the nation’s economy is growing fast.

“We also testify to the fact that some of the interventions such as the Anchor Borrowers Programme, have turned out to be game changers in the lives of the beneficiaries.

The youths called on the leadership of the apex bank not to relent in its desire and efforts to reposition the nation’s economy for the benefit of all Nigerians.

They also urged beneficiaries of the laudable interventions to make good use of them and adhere strictly to their terms and conditions so that others can also benefit.

“In the same vein, we encourage those who are yet to benefit to embrace the programmes since they were designed for the benefit of all,” the statement added.

