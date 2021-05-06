By OKECHUKWU OBETA, Awka

Branch comptroller of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Awka, Benedict Mmaduagwu, has advised farmers, artisans, traders and others in Anambra State to embrace the funding opportunities the apex bank has made available for them to grow their businesses.

He stated this during the bank’s two-day fair held at Prof. Dora Akunyili Development Centre, Awka, which began on Tuesday.

At the fair with the theme, “Promoting Financial Stability and Economic Development” Mmaduagwu said the apex bank had opened some funding windows designed to help boost the country’s economy, with targets at promoting small and medium scale enterprises across Nigeria.

He said the apex bank was taking positive steps to promote the nation’s economy, adding that the event was also staged to teach the participants how to protect their bank accounts, ATM cards as well as how best to handle naira notes and access funding opportunities for their businesses.

“You have to embrace the CBN and its programmes. When you come close, we explain to you in details on how you can benefit from it. We can support you to have access to farming implements, fertilisers, and the marketing strategies for your farm produce and other products.

“I am glad to inform you that the CBN will be sensitizing the manufacturers, farmers, traders, artisans, cooperatives, financial institutions, religious organizations and the general public on how to access funding for their businesses.

“You can access some of our initiatives to grow so many things – cassava, yam, rice, plantations, etc. I am glad to inform you that Anambra has been accessing it.

“The funds will stimulate the agricultural value chain. The CBN initiative has largely contributed to the…that resulted to the turning of the fortunes of the country’s economy.

“Many industrialists in Anambra have accessed one loan or the other. And we are glad to tell you that their businesses are prospering. And you can do that.

“You want to go into animal husbandry, crop farming, or anything, we can support you to get funds for it so that there will be a turnaround in the economy of Anambra”, he said