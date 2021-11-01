The 40th edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor’s Cup ended with a funfair at Lekan Salami Sports Complex Adamasingba Ibadan, Oyo State, as CBN Lagos FC emerged champions.

CBN Lagos State team defeated their Abuja counterparts 4 -2 on a penalty shoot-out after played out 1-1 draw regulation time to clinch the 10th trophy of the tournament.

Speaking after the final match, CBN governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, who was represented by director of legal service, Mr. Kofo Alada Salam, said the competition was one of the sporting events introduced by the bank towards developing the physical and mental well-being of the staff, fostering camaraderie and good interpersonal relationships and promoting the game of football in the country.

The significance of the competition, according to him, reflected in the bank’s corporate social responsibility and derived from its sponsorship of the all financial institutions football competition, remains a testament to the bank’s contributions toward the development of sports in the country.

“The CBN team that participates in this nationwide competition is usually selected from the participating teams in the Governor’s Cup Football Competition. We have also been in the forefront of supporting and developing sports through our sponsorship of other events which include the CBN Lawn Tennis Open and CBN Golf tournaments.

“Location for the finals of this annual competition is usually rotated among the bank’s branches in the various geographical zones, signifying the bank’s support for the promotion of sporting activities among groups and corporate organizations in all parts of the country,’’ he said.