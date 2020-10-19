Hope Payment Service Bbank, Nigeria’s premier Digital-first Bank and a subsidiary of Unified Payments, has promised that its entry into the Nigerian payment system will boost access to financial services.

The firm while announcing the appointment of its board chairman and managing director, said that everyone irrespective of education, social or economic status and location should have access to financial and payment services with ease and convenience.

The bank, in a statement signed by its head, Corporate Services, Cletus Igah said, ‘‘We seek to provide the 4As – Accessibility, Affordability, Availability and Awareness of Digital Financial Services.

With Hope PSBank, every mobile telephone user can easily enjoy in- stant digital financial and payment services with his or her phone number as account num- ber and also a means of payment across all channels – person-to- person on personal devices, web, merchants’ points of sale, auto- mated teller machines and agency outlets.’’

Meanwhile, the bank at the weekend announced key appointments. The board approved the appointments of Alhaji Shehu Abubakar as chairman and Ayotunde Kuponiyi as managing director. The list of directors in- cludes Agada Apochi, Ochanya Dan-Ugo, Festus Eze Ikediasor, Ano Anyanwu and Nana Fatima Mede. While Mrs Mede and Mr Anyanwu are Independent Directors, Apochi, Ikediasor and Dan- Ugo are non-executive directors.

Alhaji Abubakar has over 30 years of experience in the bank- ing industry during which time he held strategic positions in different Banks. He worked at different times in International Merchant Bank, FSB International Bank, Fidelity Bank and Keystone Bank where he retired as an executive director.

Until he was appointed the managing director of Hope PSBank, Kuponiyi held various leadership roles in both the Banking and Telecoms Industries where he was director, Tele-banking, Globacom Nigeria and the Head of the Consumer Distribution Department in Ecobank Nigeria. At Ecobank Nigeria, he was the Team Lead of the Consumer Bank implementation which was an aspect of the upgrade project of the bank’s core banking application across 33 countries in Africa.

At Globacom, he was responsible for launching the first Mobile Money Service, Glo TxtCash, in Nigeria, in partnership with UBA Plc and Stanbic IBTC Bank. Kuponiyi, who obtained academic degrees from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife and University of Liverpool, United Kingdom, has attended several courses and programme both locally and abroad.

Currently, he serves as the Chairman of the Mobile Payment Scheme Board, hav- ing been appointed by the Central Bank of Nigeria in recognition of his role in advancing and strengthening alternative payment platforms in the country. He is a member of major industry boards among which are Payment Systems Strategy Board and the Payment Infrastructure Coordinating Committee in Nigeria. He is also a member of the Governing Board of the Committee of e-Banking Industry Heads (CeBIH). He is expected to bring to bear his robust wealth of experience in the banking and Telecommunication sectors in his new role.

By Bukola Idowu