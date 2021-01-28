By Tarkaa David, Abuja

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending Plc have appointed Young Entrepreneurs of Nigeria (YEN) as its development partner.

The engagement and partnership are specifically in the areas of entrepreneurship development and MSMEs entrepreneurial training in Nigeria for entrepreneurs and MSMEs seeking access to credit via the CBN popular Agric-Business, Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS).

NIRSAL Microfinance Bank, a banking arm of the CBN while YEN is the umbrella body for Nigerian young entrepreneurs.

According to a letter of engagement/partnership, duly signed by managing director Abubakar Abdullahi Kure and executive director Banking of NIRSAL Microfinance Bank Darlington Lawson, Young Entrepreneurs of Nigeria (YEN) is to train and certify various candidates, who intend to apply for the AGSMEIS loan as well as upload application forms of applicants into AGSMEIS portal among other operations.

National president YEN Chris Kohol, said the CBN appointed the body in November 2020 as an Entrepreneurship Development Institute to represent the interest of Nigerian entrepreneurs on the scheme due to the organisation’s track records in entrepreneurship development in Nigeria.

Chris Kohol, while thanking CBN/NIRSAL for finding YEN worthy of the engagement and partnership pledged the organisation’s excellent service delivery for MSMEs and entrepreneurs seeking CBN EDI services across Nigeria.

The CBN collateral free loan has 7 years repayment plan, 9 percent interest rate, one year moratorium among other juicy offers.

Mr Kohol further encouraged all entrepreneurs and MSMEs across the country to make good use of the opportunity by applying for the CBN/NIRSAL AGSMEIS intervention loan, through the Young Entrepreneurs of Nigeria (YEN), in which they can access up to N10m to establish or scale their businesses, while generating employment for the teeming youths and contributing to the economic development of Nigeria.

He said the organisation is prepared and set to train and prepare over 100,000 entrepreneurs and MSMEs for CBN AGSMEIS loan in 2021 across Nigeria.

Young Entrepreneurs of Nigeria, (YEN), is the umbrella body and voice for Nigeria young entrepreneurs, championing youth entrepreneurship development in Nigeria through access to mentorship, entrepreneurship training, technical support, networking, funding and access to market while driving trade, business innovation in the long run for National productivity and socio-economic development of Nigeria.