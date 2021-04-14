BY KALU EZIYI, |

Seven multimillion-naira Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) intervention projects, which include President Muhammadu Buhari Administration Block, have been inaugurated at the Navy Finance and Logistic College, Owerrinta in Abia State.

Others were CBN Auditorium, Rear Admiral I. Hotonu Female Hostel, Rear Admiral BT Yusufu Accommodation Complex, Commodore CD Ifebuzor Dining Hall, gymnasium, swimming pool, and Commodore Amadi Ikwechegh Male Hostel.

Speaking at the occasion, the chief of naval staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo said under his watch, the Nigerian Navy will ensure adequate funding, supply and support for the college in Isiala Ngwa North local government area.

“The gain accruable from the projects include amelioration of accommodation faced by the college, keeping pace with the National Board for Technical Education criteria for National Diploma (ND) programme, facilitation of swimming proficiency for NN personal and physical and mental fitness of personnel among others,” he said.

Similarly, in his address, the flag officer commanding (FOC), Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC), Rear Admiral KA Lawal said provision of the projects have enabled the college to admit larger number of students thereby clearing the backlog of officers and rating that were yet to undergo professional training.

According to him, “While the college remains immensely grateful for this noble gesture, may I respectfully thank our amiable chief of naval staff for his support and concern for the realisation of the projects right from the time he was the chief staff officer, headquarters NAVTRACT till date.”

Handing over the projects, the CBN governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, said the college is no doubt important for the development and sustenance of the human capacity of the Navy, adding that the bank has through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) provided some facilities towards enhancing the environment for teaching and learning.

Represented by the head of projects of the bank, Architect Amina Oni, the governor of the country’s apex bank added that in addition, it has donated a 300 KVA transformer as part of the infrastructure support for the college which came into being in 1979.