The managing director and chief executive of Coleman Technical Industries Limited, George Onafowokan, has described the recent adjustment in the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) as a reset aimed at aligning monetary policy with prevailing market realities.

Onafowokan, while noting that the banking sector recapitalisation had fuelled liquidity that forced down lending rates below the MPR said the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee to reset the rates was apt and expected.

According to him, the market had already moved away from the previous 26.5 per cent rate, with commercial lenders offering loans at about 22 to 23 per cent. He noted that the gap between the CBN’s policy rate and actual lending rates had become misaligned, making the latest adjustment a realignment with the prevailing conditions in the financial market.

He attributed the shift partly to the recapitalisation of Nigerian banks, which significantly increased the equity and lending capacity of financial institutions. He said the additional capital eventually increased liquidity in the financial system, prompting banks to compete for lending opportunities and pushing market lending rates below the CBN’s previous policy rate.

“The market found its own level based on the amount of liquidity and the new money in equity in the market. And so it repositioned itself and started lending lower than the CBN was,” he said. Noting that the impact of the rate adjustment would not be immediate, Onafowokan expressed confidence that it would begin to reflect across the economy within the next two to three months.

He furthered that lower interest rates could also affect treasury bill yields and influence the decisions of foreign portfolio investors, while noting that Nigeria remained attractive to international investors because of the returns available in the country.

The Coleman chief also called for a reduction in the lending rate of the Bank of Industry (BOI), saying the institution’s current rate was becoming too close to commercial banking rates.

He urged the CBN, Ministry of Finance and the Federal Government to support the BOI in returning to a lower lending rate, which he said would better reflect its development-finance mandate.