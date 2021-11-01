The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has unveiled detailed criteria for private sector companies’ participation under the 100 for 100 Policy on Production and Productivity (PPP).

CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele had at the launching of the bank’s digital currency tagged eNaira said the new financial instrument will provide financial support to 100 targeted private sector companies in 100 days.

“Working through banks, the financial instrument will be available to their customers in critical areas to boost the production and productivity, and to immediately transform and jumpstart the productive base of the economy,” Emefiele stated.

According to an advertorial from the apex bank, the new measure is the operational framework for a robust and transparent process for identifying and selecting high-impact companies and projects under the CBN’s 100 for 100 PPP. “These are projects that must catalyse sustainable employment-led economic growth through increased domestic production and productivity in the near term,” CBN said a release that was signed by its director, development finance, in the office of the Governor.

The advertorial said projects for consideration would be new one in existing companies requiring new machinery and other support and must have the greatest potential to achieve significant scale in their in-country production and for domestic consumption and exports.

“The selection criteria for participation under the CBN’s 100 for 100 PPP shall be premised on immediate contribution to economic growth, jobs creation, and social impact.

In selecting the companies and projects therefore, the bank emphasized that following evidence -based, transparent and measurable criteria would be deployed: historical financial performance (3 years audited report of the company); viability of the business and creditworthiness of directors.

Apart from that, intending companies are expected to source 50% of raw material input locally; with 80% of jobs created should be for Nigerians. The applying firms are also required to contribution to GDP potential; share of domestic market; foreign exchange earning potential and ease of exports at 15.

The broad objective of the new CBN’s 100 for 100 PPP financial instrument is to reverse the nation’s over-reliance in imports, by creating a platform that targets and supports the right companies and projects with potential to immediately transform and jumpstart the productive base of the economy.

The advertorial said CBN will work with fiscal authorities to facilitate power sector, port and export reforms as well as ease of doing business to improve competitiveness in Nigeria so as to complement and propel this initiative.