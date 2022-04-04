Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disclosed that the interventions it embarked upon in various sectors were responsible for the revival of the nation’s economy.

The apex bank said its 100-for-100 Policy on Production and Productivity (PPP) is gradually reversing Nigeria’s over-reliance on imports.

The governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, stated this during the ‘CBN Day’ at the ongoing Enugu International Trade Fair in Enugu.

Emefiele, who was represented at the fair by the director, corporate communications department, CBN, Mr Osita Nwanisobi, said the apex bank, in its continuous efforts to revive the economy and create access to credit, had extended the interest rate of 5% across all its intervention loans to March, 2023.

He also disclosed that the bank had disbursed N948 billion to 4, 478, 381 smallholder farmers under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) across the country.

ABP is an agricultural loan scheme launched in 2015 by the federal government through the CBN to boost agricultural yields, halt large volumes of food importation and address negative trade balance.

The governor pointed out that the smallholder farmers who benefited from the scheme cultivated 5.2 million hectares of farmland across the country, thereby, creating over 12.5 million direct and indirect jobs.

Under the CBN targeted Credit Facility designed to cushion the effect of the Coronavirus pandemic, Emefiele said that the apex bank had disbursed N368.79 billion to 778, 000 beneficiaries.

He explained that the beneficiaries comprised 648, 052 households and about 130, 000 Small and Medium Enterprises.

“Specifically, the bank disbursed N1.452 trillion to 337 large real sector projects in agriculture, manufacturing, services and mining under Real Sector Support Facility (RSSF),” he said.

Emefiele stated that the CBN did it through its developmental role as enshrined in the CBN Act 2007 (as amended). He stated that the interventions were executed through the bank’s development finance initiatives.

He listed some of the initiatives to include the RSSF, the Agri-business/Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme and the Non-oil Export Stimulation Facility among others.

Earlier, the president, Enugu Chamber of Commerce Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), Mr Jasper Nduagwuike, applauded the CBN for its various intervention efforts.

“The various interventions in the various sectors of the economy have more than proved their commitment to seeing to the welfare and wellbeing of the Nigerian economy”, Nduagwuike said, urging the CBN to redouble its efforts in bank supervision.