Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) in in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is targeting one million farmers for rice production in the 2021-2022 dry season farming.

This is as the federal government is set to unvail a triple-A plan to make rice more affordable for Nigerians.

Addressing journalists yesterday after the annual national town hall meeting in Abuja, RIFAN national president, Alhaji Aminu Mohammed Goronyo said that the target is to enable its members produce more to boost supply and achieve food security for the country.

Explaining the economics of rice production for the 2021-2022 dry season, Goronyo noted that insecurity and death of some farmers were the major factors militating against non-repayment of the federal government anchor borrowers loans.

He added that the 2021-2022 dry season farming, though, target one million farmers but by extension will employed other 10 million farmers across production, processing and marketing value chain.

According to Goronyo, “We had a meeting last week with governor of Central Bank and he tasked us to ensure that one million farmers participate in the forthcoming 2021- 2022 dry season farming and he said to us that will be the minimum because 2021-2022 is critical for this country so he said we should get ready and prepare to support the president in achieving food security.

Definitely 10 million farmers will be touched because for each farmer, they are 10 other people that are going to be touched; from supplying of seeds, herbicides, mechanisation, planting, harvest, transportation etc, so if we are able to capture one million farmers, ten million other people will be employed in the 2021- 2022 dry season”.

Speaking on the federal government intervention to boost rice production, special assistant to the president on RIFAN, Muhammad Ali Baba disclosed that the federal government will soon unveil a triple-A plan which according to him is designed to make rice more affordable for Nigerians.

He said, part of the plan was also to include the establishment of rice mills in every major rice-growing cluster to enable farmers earn from the other side of the value chain.