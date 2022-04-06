Like most African countries, Nigeria faces significant monetary and fiscal policy challenges. That is normal, especially now that the COVID-19 pandemic has dented the national and subnational economic growth.

Nigeria is experiencing expansion in fiscal deficit arising from intense insecurity that has put pressure on the supply chain and high inflation, a challenge that has partly compounded the fiscal dominance emanating from high public debt levels and import dependence.

While that takes precedence, the economy faces capital outflows, while capital inflows dwindle. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Nigeria’s total foreign capital inflow for the fourth quarter of 2021 was only $2,187.63 million. That was insignificant, compared to the huge daily demand for foreign exchange. Nigeria is highly import dependent. That is reflected in the movement in the exchange rate segment of the market economy.

Given that the dominant foreign currency in Nigeria, as it is in many other countries is the US dollar, the exchange rate in Nigeria usually refers mainly to the price of the US dollar, which is determined by the demand for the green back currency in the local market for export purpose. Importantly, changes in exchange rates have powerful effects on exports and imports of the countries concerned through effect on relative prices of goods. Exchange rates are very important in promoting export of merchandise and services or discouraging imports.

As the exchange rate links domestic prices with international prices, the most common objective of exchange rate policy is to equilibrate the balance of payments. Nigeria’s appetite for foreign products and services is a major contributor to the weakness of the naira in exchange for the dollar or other foreign currencies. According to official data, the Naira has deprecated by as much as 99.51 per cent between 1986 and 2021.

It’s common to hear some people who trade in ignorance about the weakness of the naira point accusing fingers on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the depreciation of the naira. They seem oblivious of the fact that many factors beyond the control of the central bank are actually responsible for the experience of a weak naira.

The simple truth is that the exchange rate in Nigeria has risen/depreciated because it is suffering from two simultaneous effects: the supply of US dollars is falling at the same time when the demand of US dollars is rising. The demand for US dollars has risen tremendously over the past decades, its supply has unfortunately fallen sharply. Professor of economics and chairman Goldmark Education Academy Mike Obadan knows better. He recently identified some of the factors that undermine the value of the naira to include, weak production base and undiversified nature of the Nigerian economy and low productivity of the economy. Available productivity per hour data shows Nigeria’s productivity as very low compared to many other countries.

Beyond that, high propensity to import and import-dependent production structure, compounded by trade liberalization policy and comatose capital goods industry are also responsible for the poor valuation of the local currency in comparison with its. As the country’s capital goods industry is comatose, nearly all machinery, equipment and spare parts used by the production sectors are imported, thereby putting much pressure on available foreign exchange.

By way of intervention, the CBN has deployed policy stimulus and held interest rates constant to encourage productivity and create economic activities, especially in the real sector of the economy. The Central Bank for quite some time now, operated a managed float exchange rate system. Under this system, in line with its exchange rate stability mandate, it has strived to intervene in the foreign exchange market by supplying foreign exchange.

In recent years, it has sold forex at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Rate (NAFEX) widow (Investors & Exporters or I&E Window), Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Invisibles, and Retail Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) to ensure stability in the foreign exchange market. However, its capacity to do so has been constrained by limited availability of foreign exchange and external reserves.

In its latest publication on African…., the International Monetary Fund (IMF) observed rightly that high foreign-currency denominated liabilities are also a key vulnerability in several economies. In the presence of large currency mismatches on balance sheets, exchange rate depreciations can undermine the financial health of corporates and households. And weak central bank credibility can cause exchange rate changes to have a bigger effect on inflation (high passthrough). Such currency mismatches and high passthrough can cause output and inflation to move in opposite directions following shocks, thereby worsening the tradeoffs that policymakers face.

According to official documents, over the last 10 years, foreign exchange demand specifically for education and healthcare has cost the country almost $40 billion. As you may know, this amount is equivalent to the total current foreign exchange reserves of the CBN. If we were able to avoid a significant portion of this demand, the Naira would be much stronger today. According to the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Nigerians spend over $1 billion annually on medical treatment abroad. This fact is corroborated by a review of the Central Bank’s balance of payment data, which indicate that Nigerians have spent $11.01 billion on healthcare related services over the past 10 years.

The situation is the same in education where there is a high demand for forex today. According to data from the UNESCO’s Institute of Statistics, the number of Nigerian students abroad increased from less than 15,000 in 1998 to over 71,000 in 2015. By 2018, this number had risen to 96,702 students, according to the World Bank.

Nigeria and its corporates reportedly spent the sum of $55 billion on foreign expatriates for business, professional, and technical services in the last 10 years. Similarly, Personal Travel Allowances (PTA) gulped a total of $58.7 billion over the same period. In fact, in the 9-month period between January and September 2019, the CBN sold $9.01 billion to Nigerians for personal foreign travels.

Still on demand for US dollars, in 1980, Nigeria’s total imports (for which we need dollars to pay our suppliers) was $16.65 billion per annum. By 2014, the annual import bill had risen astronomically to US$67.05 billion, though it has gradually fallen to $54.71 billion as of last year. Similarly, in 1980, food imports cost us US$2.63 billion. We were mostly eating what we produced here in Nigeria. But as of 2011, food imports had skyrocketed to $18.91 billion, though it has fallen to $14.84 billion as of 2019.

The general view of economic experts is the fact that an economy must “earn” US dollars for the supply to rise. The productive base of the economy must be strong in order to produce goods and/or services that the rest of world is willing to pay for in US Dollars. In the case of Nigeria, we can do so either by oil exports or non-oil exports.

The drop in crude oil exports, reflecting organized theft, rampant vandalization and exogenous factors also contribute to affect the exchange rate. Economic analyst, Stephen Kanabe in a comment on the issue said there are many other issues that adversely affect the supply of US dollars into the economy. For instance, “we lose a lot of Foreign Exchange inflows when 80 per cent of cargo ships and planes that bring goods to Nigeria (for which we pay dollars) leave our shores empty (implying we do not earn dollars from potential exports of goods they would have carried)” he stated. Experts are also of the view that the nation’s fiscal imbalances and expansionary fiscal and monetary policies contribute to reasons for depreciation of the naira.

Despite the exogenous factors responsible for the instability of the exchange and eventual depreciation of the naira to a record N416.22/$1, the CBN has come up with policies to help stabilise exchange rate in Nigeria. The Central Bank has implemented various strategies, policies and measures to enhance liquidity in the foreign exchange market and ensure the stability of the exchange rate. For example, the apex bank has implemented various development finance interventions which have implications for foreign exchange supply and exchange rate stability. It has taken measures to maintain stability in the foreign exchange market and reduce foreign exchange demand pressure; enhance inflow of foreign exchange and diversification; boost production, non-oil exports, forex supply and economic diversification and to boost production, non-oil exports, forex supply and economic diversification

The CBN suspended foreign exchange sash sales to Bureau De Change (BDCs) operators and adopted the investors and exporters exchange rate (I & E rate) as the official exchange rate in a bid to unify the rates at the different segments of the foreign exchange market. This is currently the prevailing market-driven exchange rate.

In light of their destabilizing and profiteering activities and hence negating the Central Bank’s exchange rate policy objectives, the Bank, in June 2021, discontinued sales of foreign exchange to BDC operators and suspended the processing and issuance of new licenses for BDC operations. The bank also took the critical measure of excluding 44 items from accessing foreign exchange at the official window or interbank market.

The CBN introduced foreign exchange reforms on diaspora remittances to boost reserves and strengthen the Naira. It also introduced the “naira-4-dollar scheme” to encourage diaspora remittance inflows through the formal channel and took the measures to boost production of non-oil exports, forex supply and economic diversification. The Bank’s non-oil export stimulation facility (NESF) was also designed to increase access by export-oriented firms to low-interest financing towards diversifying the revenue base of the economy and expedite the growth and development of the non-oil export sector, among other policy measures.

The CBN is massively investing in agriculture to boost local food production, in the power value chain to improve electricity supply, in cotton farming to resuscitate our textile mills, in universities to enhance educational quality, in manufacturing plants to boost local production, and in health care to curb medical tourism.

It is obvious that Nigeria’s consistent balance of payment deficit due to mainly production of primary products for export instead of processing or adding value to the products before export is a major challenge to attaining exchange rate stability. There is also an urgent need for strong government encouragement of local refining of petroleum products for both domestic consumption and exports as well as reduce foreign exchange demand to import refined petroleum products.