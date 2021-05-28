Defending champion in the Men’s Singles of the CBN Senior Tennis Open Championship, Joseph Imeh, advanced to the semifinals after defeating Clifford Enesoregbe 5-0 in the round of 16 match and later beat his quarterfinal opponent on Thursday.

Nonso Madueke also cruised to next round with a 6-4, 6-1 straight sets victory over Ojo Oyelami, just Musa Mohhammed came from a set down to beat 2014 winner, Henry Atseye 4-6,7-6,6-2.

Thomas Otu also came from a set down to stop old war horse, Shehu Lawal with a 3-6,6-3,6-2 win as Micheal Chima claimed victory over Peter Lawal with 6-0,6-2 win to advance to next round too.

In the women’s singles category, American based little Marylove Edwards defeated former champion, Serah Adegoke 6-2 to reach the semi-finals. Adegoke could not continue due to injury.

Top seed and women’s singles defending champion, Oyinlomo Quadri outclassed Ronke Akingbade 6-0, 6-1 to advance also.

Meanwhile, in the men’s double, top seed Joseph Imeh and Albert Bikom advanced to the second round. The pair comfortably overcame Paul Emmanuel and Ojo Oyelami 6-0, 6-4 to set up a round of 16 showdown with the highly rated duo of Thomas Otu and Tosho Yusuf for a place in the quarter-finals.

Imeh alongside his long standing partner Bikom were ruthless as they look to continue from where they left off at the just concluded DavNotch Tennis Open Championship.

Babalola Abdulmumuni and Shehu Lawal also advanced to the second round after knocking out the pair of Sylvanus Ajang and Emmanuel Sunday.

They produced a composed display as they progressed to the round of 16 with a gutsy 7-6 (5) 7-6 (7) win in a tie-break decider.

They will now lock horns with the pair of Andrew Idoko and Musa Ndagana for a place in the quarter-finals as the possibility of the duo crossing paths with the number one seeds again looms.