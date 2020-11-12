Last year’s semi-finalist of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Senior Tennis Championship and this year’s tournament seed 2, Joseph Imeh yesterday defeated seed 15, Clifford Enosoregbe 6-2, 3-0 rtd to zoom into the quarterfinals.

Also through to the quarterfinals is the men’s singles defending Champion, Emmanuel Sylvester who eased past Michael Chima, 6-3, 6-3, while Musa Mohammed booked his place in the quarterfinals with a 7-6, 6-4 victory over Sylvanus Abang.

In the men’s doubles category, top seed Emmanuel Sylvester paired with Clifford Enosoregbe to defeat the duo of Philip Abayomi and Tochukwu Ezeh, 7-5,3-6, 10-4.

In the wheelchair category which served off yesterday, Wasiu Yusuf defeated Kingsley Kelvin, 4-0, 4-0 to move on.

More results were recorded in the men’s and women’s events of the 2020 CBN Senior Tennis Championship where the duo of Joseph Imeh and Albert Bikom beat the pair of Adebisi Ayorinde and Michael Okechukwu 6-1, 6-3 while Sunday Emmanuel paired Nonso Madueke to snatch a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Friday Gabriel and Abdulmalik Kabiru.

Also victorious was seed 14, Christian Paul who combined effectively with Musa Mohammed to stop the duo of Leo Emmanuel and Kushimo Usman.

Same victory was recorded by Emmanuel Idoko as he paired Ochei Adelu to beat Wilson Igbinovia and Ayoola Michael to stroke into the second round of the men’s doubles event.

CBN Women’s top seed, Oyinlomo Quadre had an effective combination with her singles first round victim, Serena Teluwo to beat their much older opponents, Omotayo Osewa and Toyin Osogba, 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the second round.