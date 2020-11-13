ADVERTISEMENT

The 2020 edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Senior Tennis Championship seed 7, Musa Mohammed yesterday created the biggest upset of the tournament when he knocked-out the men’s singles top seed and defending champion, Emmanuel Sylvester, 6-7, 4-6, 4-2 to reach the semifinals.

Speaking after the match, Mohammed attributed his victory to determination and hard work. Emmanuel Sylvester refused to grant any press interview.

Also victorious was Seed 9, Nonso Madueke who eased past seed 4, Thomas Otu 6-2, 6-4 to set up a semi-finals clash with the giant killer, Musa Mohammed. Musa said he was going for revenge against Nonso Madueke having suffered a defeat in his hands last year.

Also through to today’s semi-finals is the CBN Senior tennis women top seed and defending champion, Oyinlomo Quadri who earned a 6-1, 6-1 victory over unseeded Jesutoyosi to come face to face with two-time former champion, Sara Adegoke in the battle of ‘titans’ that could also be described as the final before the final of the women’s singles category.

Adegoke dismissed tournament seed 3, Aanu Aiyegbusi 6-1, 6-0 to advance to the semi-finals while unseeded Omolade Aderemi was sent packing by tournament seed 8, Osariemen Airhunwunde who defeated her 6-2, 6-3.

Meanwhile, both the men’s and women’s doubles as well as wheelchair events finals will be decided today ahead of Saturday’s grand finale holding at the package ‘B’ of the MKO stadium, Abuja with only the men’s and women’s singles events on the card.