BY ZAKA KHALIQ, Lagos

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is set to freeze 194 bank accounts owned by Bureaux de Change operators and other organisations so as to conduct investigations into their suspicious activities.

To this end, the apex bank has received three court orders, empowering the it to do so.

In a document signed by the presiding Judge of the Federal High Court, Abuja, A.R. Mohammed, the CBN was empowered to direct the deposit money banks to freeze all the accounts for a period of 45 days only, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The court order stated: “the order may be extended upon good reasons shown. Any person aggrieved by this order could apply to the court to have the order set aside, discharged or have the order reviewed for good reasons without waiting for the 45 days to lapse.”

Some of the firms to be affected are Seasons Bureau De Change Limited, Sethwealth Ventures Limited, Sani Polo Global Investment Limited, Romvic Ventures Limited and Blue Beam Capital Limited, among others.