ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is set to freeze 194 bank accounts owned by Bureaux de Change firms and other organisations so as to conduct investigations into suspicious activities.

To this end, it has received three court orders, empowering the apex bank to do so.

In a document signed by the presiding Judge from the Federal High Court, Abuja, A.R. Mohammed at the weekend, it empowered the CBN to direct the banks to freeze all the bank accounts for a period of 45 days only, pending the outcome of the investigation.

It stated, “the order may be extended upon good reasons shown. Any person aggrieved by this order could apply to the court to have the order set aside, discharged or have the order reviewed for good reasons without waiting for the 45 days to lapse.”

Some of the firms affected are; Seasons Bureau De Change Limited, Sethwealth Ventures Limited, Sani Polo Global Investment Limited, Romvic Ventures Limited and Blue Beam Capital Limited among others.