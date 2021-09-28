The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has launched a website for the operationalisation of its electronic currency, eNaira.

The website was launched yesterday as part of preparation of the formal commencement of the electronic currency in Nigeria for easy financial transaction. The website’s uniform resource locators (URL) is https://www.enaira.com/. It was noticed yesterday by our correspondent.

CBN governor Godwin Emefiele has said the central bank digital currency is designed to help in attaining its goals of fostering greater inclusion using digital channels, supporting cross border payments for businesses and firms as well as providing a reliable channel for remittances inflows into the country.

“When fully deployed, the eNaira will ensure that Nigerians in remote areas can conduct financial activities using their digital as well as feature phone devices,” he stated.

Emefiele believes that the support of the financial industry will be critical in the deployment of the e-naira and efforts are on-going to encourage continued partnership between the CBN and stakeholders in the financial industry.

“From October 1, a Nigerian will be able to download the eNaira app from either Google Play Store or App Store, fund their eNaira wallet using their bank accounts or with cash at a registered agent, location,” he said.