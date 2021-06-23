National Committee of Heads of Colleges of Agriculture and Related Disciplines (NACHCARD) has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to capture graduates from agricultural institutions in its intervention programs.

The association said the inclusion of graduates in the programs will accelerate food security and diversification of the economy.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of the 59th meeting of the NACHCARD held at the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria, Abuja. The communique was signed by the president and secretary of the association, Dr Egbenya Shaibu-Imodagbe and Dr. Oluyemi Akande.

It read in part: “NACHCARD observed that much impart will be created if graduates from Colleges of Agriculture & Related Disciplines are empowered through the CBN driven agricultural intervention programmes such as anchor borrowers to accelerate achievements of food security and diversification of economy”.

It further called for synergy in the activities of colleges, research institutes, ARCN and the ministry in the area of training and capacity building.

NACHCARD also appreciated the efforts of the minister of Agriculture and the executive secretary of ARCN in promoting policies to improve national agricultural research systems through adopted villages, schools and extension activities to re-position the ministry of agriculture and rural development.

It also commended the federal government for the re-reinstatement of overhead budgets of the colleges, noting that it has lessened the hardship in the running of colleges.