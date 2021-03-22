BY MARK ITSIBOR, Abuja and BUKOLA IDOWU, Lagos

Development finance interventions of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in five sectors of the Nigerian economy has helped to create jobs for 325,936 through funding of 30,164 projects across the country, LEADERSHIP data collation has shown.

The apex bank recorded that success through targeted interventions in the development of a digital economy in Nigeria.

The apex bank also announced that it is set to increase the Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) to N300 billion in a bid to extend the loan facilities to more beneficiaries.

The bank had earlier disbursed N149.21 billion to 316,869 beneficiaries under the TCF to alleviate the plight of households and business owners as well as drive economic growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The apex bank had created the N150 billion fund last year to support affected households and small and medium enterprises through the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank.

In recognition of access to finance as a key limiting factor to innovation and development of the global economy in Nigeria, the CBN introduced a number of developmental finance programmes and schemes to facilitate the attainment of its developmental mandate.

Specifically, the interventions were in Agribusiness Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AgSMEIS), Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI), Targeted Credit Facility (TCF), Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund (MSMEDF).

In the MSMEDF segment of its intervention, CBN financed 488 MSME projects nationwide – 120 state projects and 368 private sector projects in agriculture, manufacturing, services, renewable energy and trading 216,706 direct and indirect jobs created across the country.

There were also 55,422 budding entrepreneurs trained under the entrepreneurship Development Centres established under the intervention.

According to the data that was presented by the bank’s director in charge of development finance, Philip Yila Yusuf, at a seminar for business editors and finance correspondents organised by the CBN at the weekend, show that under its creative industry intervention scheme, the CBN has financed 320 projects in the creative industry and IT sub-sector – fashion, movie, music and IT verticals, financed the production and distribution of top Nollywood movies, such as The Legend of Inikpi, Yeku, Tiwa’s Baggage and Damaged Goods, creating in the process 1,298 direct and indirect jobs.

CIFI was created by the CBN in collaboration with the Bankers’ Committee as part of efforts to boost job creation in Nigeria, particularly among the youth.

28,961 agribusiness and artisanal projects were financed across the country, while 107,932 direct and indirect jobs were created under its AgSMEIS.

As at February 12, 2021, figures released by the bank showed that 447,671 beneficiaries had been supported under the bank’s targeted credit facility across the country – 58,229 businesses and 389,442 households affected by COVID-19 pandemic stimulated job retention across the real sector.

Yusuf said CBN has financed 395 youth-owned projects in various sectors of the economy in line with its resolve to support entrepreneurial aspirations of youth MSMES.

Technological development is faced by financing challenges which have implications for financial and social inclusion across the country. To address this access to finance gap, Mr Yusuf said “the right financing offering that provides long-term affordable financial support, as well as capacity development opportunities are what will truly make a positive difference to innovations in the digital economy space, particularly investments from the private sector.”