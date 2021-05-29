The N250 billion gas expansion fund already approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) could push consumption of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) consumption in the country to five million metric tonnes this year, thus reducing the environmental disasters associated with using firewood to cook, experts have said.

According to the experts, the initiative will not only reduce the rate of deforestation in the country, but also address health challenges among other things associated with firewood smoke.

A gas processing and evaporative cooling specialist, Eju Magose Abraham, noted that CBN’s intervention for local investors in the gas sector would stimulate the economy.

While investment for fossil fuels is drying up in the international community, Abraham believes that locally sourced finance would go a long way to fast track gas expansion in the country.

“We have enough to do in the domestic gas space. What is happening internationally in the near future should not affect us, because there’s a lot we can do with our resource,” he said.

PricewaterhouseCoopers’s associate director, Energy, Utilities and Resources, Habeeb Jaiyeola, said the CBN’s intervention remained a welcomed development to facilitate investment in the domestic LPG sector and achieve the desired retail penetration.