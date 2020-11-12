By Our Editors

Agriculture has continued to dominate the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN’s) development finance policy objectives and for good reasons. This may have been influenced by the successes recorded in earlier interventions in the sector especially in the areas of rice, wheat and cotton production and the positive impact they are having in food security issues as well as the revitalisation of industrial activities.

The latest in those measured interventions is the Private Sector-led Accelerated Agriculture Development Scheme (P-AADS) still to be funded in line with the provisions of the highly successful Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP). It is aimed at incentivizing the private sector to participate more actively in the agriculture sector. It is for this purpose that the CBN recently unveiled the guidelines for the operation of the scheme which is designed to complement an earlier one – the Accelerated Agriculture Development Scheme (AADS). The intention of P-AADS as contained in the policy document is to facilitate increased private sector agricultural production of staple foods and industrial raw materials as well as support food security, job creation and economic diversification.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is part of the effort on the part of the CBN to engage 370,000 youths in agricultural production. It is expected that the policy will be pursued in collaboration with state governments to effectively achieve two set goals: address food security in a very meaningful way and confront the challenges of youth unemployment across the country.

The CBN has just released the guidelines for the scheme which covers the maximum loan one can possibly access, the interest rate on the loan, tenor for annual and perennial crops. The guidelines also stipulated the collateral to be used in accessing the loan, eligibility and sanctions for default.

The apex bank pegged the maximum loan accessible under the scheme at N2 billion per obligor- and to be repaid from the Economics of Production (EOP) for cultivating on the cleared farmland. It also put the interest rate under the intervention at five per cent per annum (all-inclusive) up to February 28, 2021. However, interest on the facility from March 1, 2021, shall be nine per cent per annum (all-inclusive).

The guidelines further put the maximum tenor for annual crops at six years with a six months’ moratorium while perennial crops have a maximum tenor of 10 years with a one-year moratorium. Similarly, the provisions of the guidelines indicated that the collateral to be pledged by participants under the scheme are the title of the cleared land and other acceptable collateral prescribed under the ABP.

The sweetener in this policy, in the opinion of this newspaper, is that the CBN offers to bear 50 per cent of the credit risk in the event of default by the participants while the repayment of the facility is to be made on instalment through the participating banks and spread over the EOP of the cultivated commodities. The guidelines also mandates the participating banks to remit repayments received to the CBN on a quarterly or annual basis depending on the commodity financed.

Interestingly, in our view, the focal agricultural commodities eligible for consideration as listed by the CBN under this scheme include rice, maize, cassava, cotton, wheat, tomato and poultry. Others are fish, sorghum, oil palm, cocoa, livestock/dairy and any other commodities as may be listed by the Bank from time to time.

To be eligible to benefit from this laudable scheme, the apex bank made it clear that prospective P-AADS participants must be existing or new firms engaged in agricultural production with proven capacity and bankable proposals; possess the acceptable title for contiguous lands of not less than 20 hectares; have good credit record and be able to provide collateral for participation.

Furthermore, the beneficiary will be expected to provide evidence of the capacity to cultivate a focal commodity directly or engagement of farmers, including youths as in-growers or out-growers to cultivate on the land after clearing.

In anticipation of infractions, the guidelines specified sanction against participating parties. The CBN warned against the diversion of funds derived from this scheme and put the penalty for this infraction at its maximum lending rate at the time of the infraction. Also such Primary Finance Institution (PFI) risks being barred from further participation under the scheme. Again, non-rendition or rendition of false returns, according to the guidelines, will attract the penalty stipulated by the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA). It is also an offence to charge interest rate higher than prescribed. Such infractions will be penalised as stipulated by BOFIA.

To guard against misapplication of funds accessed from the fund, the CBN warned that any participating bank that fails to disburse the fund will be punished. If the failure to disburse exceeds the stipulated days of receipt to the borrower, the bank will be exposed to a penalty interest at the PFI’s maximum lending rate for the period the fund was not disbursed. Also, failure to remit repayments received to CBN within the stipulated period will equally attract penalty interest at the PFIs maximum lending rate.

This newspaper commends the CBN for enunciating this policy measure and, in particular, for setting clearly the rules of engagement. All the apex bank has to watch out for henceforth is the activities of portfolio farmers and political actors who are likely to see the fund as yet another political settlement. It is important, in our view, that the youths who are the prime targets benefit from the scheme.