By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah,

The African Centre for Justice and Human Right (ACJHR) led by Barrister Nduka Edede Chinwendu has received with joy the introduction of the ‘Naira-for-Dollar’ policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The policy, according to the apex bank, offers an incentive of N5 for every $1 of fund remitted to Nigeria through International Money Transfer Organisations in the bank’s new forex policy.

ACJHR gives the CBN and its governor, Godwin Emefiele, and other members of the team a pass mark on this noble policy.

Having assessed the economy and what this policy is capable to achieve within a short period, they said that this policy is a game changer as far as our economy is concerned.

She said, “we are aware of the ability of the new policy on remittance inflow to revolutionise our economy, reduce cost and check round-tripping.

“We therefore urge Nigerians to embrace the policy and ensure its success.

“All other central banks in Africa are therefore urged to borrow a leaf from how Emefiele and his CBN team have been churning out laudable policies that have been turning around the nation’s economy, and by extension, the continent’s economy.”