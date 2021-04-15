ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and direct entry registration exercise, all Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres across the nation have been mandated to feature the name of the examination town in which they are located as part of their identity for easy recognition and accessibility.

The registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, made this known recently at a meeting with the Board’s Zonal Directors and State Coordinators.

The move is to enable candidates to have a good grasp of centres within their chosen examination towns.

The registrar had called on the state coordinators to ensure that examination towns are well delineated for easy location by candidates and avoid any situation where candidates would be confused in their choice of examination towns and centers where they are to eventually sit their examination.

The meeting went through the list of over 700 centres to be used for the 2021/22 UTME/DE exercise and apportion same into their respective examination towns.

He subsequently directed the state coordinators to document the changes, adjustments and suggestions for mergers of examination towns into what the meeting described as “a set of examination towns” and forwards same to management for incorporation into the board’s database.

The state coordinators assured the management of their determination to deliver a successful outcome for the registration exercise.