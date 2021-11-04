Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has received knocks for the exclusion of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in its new national Executive Committee (Exco) which was elected last Sunday.

The executive director, Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD), Mr. David Anyaele stated this in a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Umuahia, the Abia capital, saying the act is shameful.

He said: “It is incomprehensible to note the non-inclusion of persons with disabilities in the leadership positions of the PDP in the just-concluded convention of the party in Abuja.”

He said it was unacceptable to also note that out of the 21 elective positions of the committee none is set aside for persons with disabilities neither is there any position for PWDs leader in the party hierarchy.

While pointing out that the section provides for the full inclusion of PWD in the party’s elective positions, the CDD boss said the inclusion should be at both state and national levels and also enshrined in its constitution.

“PDP should know that the days of tokenism and charity-based approach to dressing disability issues ended in 2019 when President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Discrimination against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Former Presidents Obasanjo and Jonathan denied assent to the National Disability Bill. Now an Act, it provides for the full integration of PWDs into the society, establishing a national commission for their education, health care, social, economic and civil rights, and for related matters.”