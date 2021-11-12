Federal government through the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) has reached out to the poor and vulnerable in Gombe State.

Those who received their cash the beneficiaries interviewed at various points, expressed their gratitude to the coordinators of CCT under the leadership of Abubakar Jatau whom they described as a patriotic Nigerian.

They were very also grateful to the minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, for her efforts in reaching out to the poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

The beneficiaries equally praised President Muhammadu Buhari for the initiative and benevolence and wished his administration success and Allah’s guidance.

The vulnerable in Bolari East West of the state were paid their N10,000 stipends for two months. About 2,058 beneficiaries came from Gombe metropolis comprising of Ajiya, Bolari East/West, Pantami, Jekadafari, Herwagana andKumbiya-Kumbiya wards.

The national communication officer of CCT, Mr Henry Terna Ayede, was at the event in Bolari.

One of the beneficiaries who was given the N10,000 palliative, Usman Mohammed, a youth in Gombe metropolis, said, “I am overjoyed with this amount. In fact, this is the second time I’m benefitting from this gesture. The amount had greatly assisted me in solving some financial problems.

I am very grateful to the federal government.”

Another beneficiary, Laraba Saleh, hailed the government for what she called “this saving grace to we poor people.”