He allegedly took the victim away from the sitting room into the kitchen, where there was no CCTV camera installed, and the mother, who rushed back home upon the discovery, allegedly caught him defiling her daughter in the kitchen!

I have been so heartbroken since I read the story and I keep wondering how such an evil act went unnoticed for seven good years!

More disappointing and shocking is the person involved. He is one actor I used to respect a lot. Being a fan of Yoruba movies, he is one actor who interprets his role so well which has endeared him to so many people across the globe.

A lot of questions have been running through my mind since then:

1- How come the girl never told her parents for 7 years until a CCTV camera came to the rescue?

2- The actor, a young, popular, handsome actor could not get a lady to date and decided to ruin an innocent child’s life with this shameful act?

3- Will this case be swept under the carpet like others?

4- What happens to the poor girl whose mother is so traumatised at the moment?

Since the incident, I have been wondering what an evil world we live in.

I looked at my 3-year-old daughter and couldn’t hold back the tears as I could not imagine her being hurt!

Last night I summoned up courage to talk to her even though I knew she was way too young to understand. I told her never to go close to any male be he an uncle, cousin or family friend. I also told her never to be afraid to tell me or her daddy anything.

As for the paedophile, I hope and pray the law takes its full course and deals with him appropriately.

For parents, please pay more attention to your kids!