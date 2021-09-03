The Children’s Developmental Centre (CDC) has partnered with the Lagos State Ministries of Education, Women and Poverty Alleviation in a structured effort to achieve inclusive education for all persons with disabilities in Lagos State.

The collaboration also extends to the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and LASODA; the Special Advisor on Disability to the Lagos State Governor and Youth and Social Development.

The CDC is working as part of a coalition with the Irede Foundation and Festus Fajemilo Foundation to implement the United for Inclusive Education (UIE) project, which is expected to benefit a large number of children with disabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Mrs. Ebele Oputa, CDC’s spokesperson, “The UIE project upholds the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) Article 24 and Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4).”

She said the CRPD recognises the right to inclusive education for all persons with disabilities, while the SDG 4 recognises that quality education and life-long learning is a fundamental human right and is indispensable for the achievement of sustainable development.

Oputa said in implementing key aspects of the UIE project, the CDC has developed a strategy that applies public advocacy, training, parent engagement and sustainability, operating under the umbrella of Universal Design Learning (UDL) to achieve Inclusive Education. Universal Design for Learning is a set of principles that enable teachers to design and teach in ways that make learning usable and accessible to all learners.

The goal is to provide equal access to information and benefit all learners.