Caritas Development and Health Initiative (CDHI) has said that women’s healthcare, economic empowerment remained it focus even as it laments continued hardship faced by Nigerians occasioned by recession and COVID-19 across the country.

The founder, CDHI, Mrs Blessing Ngwu, while speaking on the third anniversary of the non-governmental organisation in Abuja yesterday, reiterated the vision of the organisation which is to ensure a healthy and empowered society that unequivocally improves the condition of women and youths.

She lamented the continued deterioration of the condition of women across the country from prevailing situations as recession, COVID-19, kidnapping, bandits and terrorists attacks that has pushed more women into poverty.

“Our goal is to have a society where women will have access to quality health care services and economic empowerment irrespective of their backgrounds.

“We are working with major stakeholders concerned in providing maternal and new born health (MCH &R) and rights information and services to women, women empowerment and programs that promotes wellbeing of all,” Ngwu said.

She said since 2017, CDHI has reach out to several communities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) ensuring that women and new borns have access to quality health care services, to improve adolescent reproductive health and promote family life education.

According to her, CDHI in its little contribution has empowered women and youths with the required skills and knowledge for social and personal advancement.

She said the rights of women must be respected even as gender based violence is “unfortunately on the rise, we must collectively stand to prevent the vulnerable ones in our society from being victims of violence, rape and poverty”.

While calling on youths to shun violence, CDHI according to Ngwu will continue to educate youths and young people on the dangers of drug abuse and the violence associated with same.

“Three years has exposed us to the reality of the problems associated with women and youths. The issues are huge and daunting that government alone cannot handle and that is why all well-meaning Nigerians and organisation must contribute in one little way or the other to ameliorate the condition of millions of Nigerian women and youths.”

CDHI was founded in 2017 as a nongovernmental organisation. It has organised entrepreneurship program where about 50 women and youths were trained at Kpadoma village in Guzape area of Abuja.

In 2018, CDHI had an Adolescent reproductive health program at Government Secondary School Apo, FCT, where 400 young girls were sensitised on reproductive health, HIV and Aids, personal hygiene and life style issues that affect young girls.

It also organised in 2019, a medical outreach at Kaida were over 300 HIV & Aids test were conducted for women and children and were also treated of malaria parasite.

In February 2020, CDHI visited the Amazing Grace orphanage home located in Lugbe, where the people were sensitized on rape, HIV and Aids.