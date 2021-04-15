BY SAMUEL ABULUDE |

Popular artiste, CDQ, who was arrested by the officers of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA),

has been released on bail by the agency.

However, the agency confirmed that the rapper was still under investigation.

Recall that operatives of the NDLEA on Wednesday had arrested Sodiq Yusuf, popularly known as CDQ, in his Lekki residence.

The music artiste was arrested by the agency for allegedly being in possession of a banned substance following an intelligence report to the agency.

NDLEA’s director, media, and advocacy, Femi Babafemi, had confirmed his arrest on Wednesday.

He said: “Yes, CDQ was arrested in his house at Lekki for being in possession of cannabis. He was arrested based on intelligence. As of last night, he was granted administrative bail, but he is expected back into custody today because it is an ongoing investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some substances were found and he mentioned some names of some other big artistes. So, it is an ongoing investigation.”

Babafemi added that the outcome of the investigation would determine if the rapper would be charged to court or counselled by the agency.

He noted that the artiste cooperated as he mentioned names of other big artistes who used the substance.

Meanwhile, responding to his arrest via the social media, CDQ hinted that he must have been framed up.

The artiste wrote: “No sleep for the wicked. Iyalaya yin o ni sun for dis Lagos… They tryna set me up today but Olohun wa.”