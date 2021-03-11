BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Leo Irabor has assured of adequate security in the South-West and entire country and charged the Nigerian troops to be more committed and dedicated in their engagements.

The CDS who stated this while speaking with journalists during a tour of the 2 Division Nigerian Army Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment, Odogbo, Ibadan, Oyo State on Thursday said the tour of the military formations was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s order to end all forms insecurity and completely restore peace across the country.

According to him, the needful would be professionally done, to protect the lives and properties of people living in Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

Irabor stated that the troops’ welfare which was acknowledged as an antidote of encouragement and commitment would not be left unattended to, saying all efforts were in progress to put more smiles on the troops’ faces.

He explained that the change of leadership in Nigeria Armed Forces had necessitated the movement and current tour of the Service Chiefs to Nigeria Army 2 Division, Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment, Odogbo, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Irabor while fielding questions with journalists, substantiated that President Muhammadu Buhari had recently changed all the service chiefs in the Armed Forces, saying the move became imperative and calls for a tour of the new leaders to all the nooks and crannies of the country.

CDS stressed that the tour to the pacesetter state was aimed at meeting the troops, acknowledging the situations, giving directions and boosting the troops’ motivation among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

He thanked the General Officer Commanding, AB Omozoje and Flag Officers Commanding Nigeria Army 2 Division, Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment, Odogbo, Ibadan for their cooperation, result engagement and training activities which are geared towards the protection of territorial integrity.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Engr Rauf Olaniyan who spoke on behalf of Governor Seyi Makinde emphasised the cooperation which the government had been getting from Nigeria Army, Odogbo cantonment, stressing that the synergy would be maintained to ensure the state was safe and protected from the heinous activities and crimes of the criminals.