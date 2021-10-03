The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, has lauded the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) and the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) for their humanitarian activities catering for the three million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Irabor gave the commendation at the inauguration of project ‘Zero Hunger’ organised by the NCFRMI in collaboration with DEPOWA at Internally Displaced Persons camp (IDPs) in Abuja.

Irabor noted that it had become imperative bearing in mind the trauma the people in IDPs across the country were passing through.

He added that the project was like an example of the whole of society approach that seemed to bring succour to vulnerable persons in the society.

Irabor urged the organisations to ensure sustenance and replicate the gesture across other IDPs camps as well as other vulnerable people in the country.

The federal commissioner of NCFRMI, Hajia Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, noted that food insecurity was an issue of global concern, which informed the inauguration of the project, ‘Zero Hunger.’

She said; “With the recent statistics of almost 13 million people at the risk of food insecurity, and 3 million of the number of IDPs in Nigeria either through manmade or natural disaster, and over 73,000 registered refugees in Nigeria from over 23 countries.

“And about 500 Nigerians awaiting repatriation to Nigeria from other countries, it has become imperative to critically to see to their economic and social reality of concern persons.”

She noted that Nigeria had been categorised among countries threatened with the risk of famine, which called for concerted and serious concern.

“The IDPs and other vulnerable people are at the brisk of hunger and starvation. The urgent need to attain food security has given high importance to project zero hunger initiative.

“Food scarcity poses serious threat to national development. The project will no doubt enhance accessibility, distribution of mainly food and non-food items to satisfy the immediate nutritional need of the IDPs.

Lasting solutions are in tandem with the UN agenda for SDG and AU agenda for 2030 which seems to proffer sustainable solutions to any hunger and poverty in all facets.

President of DEPOWA, Mrs Victoria Irabor, thanked the CDS for making sure the partnership comes to fruition.

She noted that the country had been battling with security challenges which led to the increase in the number of people living in IDPS camps across the country.