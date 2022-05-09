Experts and key stakeholders in Nigeria’s electricity industry, have cautioned that call for states to be empowered by law to run electricity grid network, would rather compound the already challenged energy system in the country. They are of the view that state governments lack capacity in terms of technical background and financial strength to operate a grid system.

Executive director at PowerUp Initiatives For Electricity Rights, Adetayo Adegbemle, said there is no state with proven capacity to fund and successfully run a grid, except the country wants to compound electricity problems.

He told me that what stakeholders have always advocated for is that the grid be broken along the natural six Geopolitical zones of Nigeria, on which the country can build a super grid as designed by Energy Commission of Nigeria, ECN, or each six Geopolitical grids be privatised to create interoperable markets.

His position however, challenges the decision of the National Assembly, to amend the Constitution, to allow states to generate, transmit and distribute electricity in areas covered by the National grid.

President, Nigeria Consumer Protection Network and former member National Technical Investigative Panel on Power System Collapses/ System Stability And Reliability, Kunle Kola Olubiyo, advocated for decentralisation of the Management of Transmission Grid Infrastructure and Unbundling the Transmission Company of Nigeria ( TCN ) into Smaller Regional Management model with enhanced capacity, investment and Upscale the technical potentials of Transmission Grid Infrastructure.

He advocated the de-escalation of the incessant cases of power system collapses, as more money will be invested in acquisition of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADDA) system protective devices and other grid connected critical lines materials.

The managing director/CEO, New Hampshire Capital Limited, Mr. Odion Omonfoman, described the move by the National Assembly as an excellent development, capable of improving power supply nationwide.

He said that electricity has always been on the concurrent legislative schedule of the 1999 Constitution, but the Federal Government has over the years frustrated many states, especially Lagos, Rivers and Edo from making power supply available for the people.

Omonfoman, who commended the Nigeria Governors Forum for rising to challenge the Federal Government’s unconstitutional powers in the sector, said if approved, state governments and legislatures will be empowered to make policies, laws and regulations for the power sector within their domains.

“It is noteworthy that recently, the Nigeria Governors Forum, under the chairmanship of His Excellency, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Governor of Ekiti State, decided to challenge the FG’s unconstitutional powers in the sector.

“The Forum also set up a committee chaired by the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu, to review the various laws in the electricity sector, with a view to highlighting the areas where the federal government has usurped the constitutional rights of the states in the electricity sector, and work with the National Assembly to either amend or repeal such laws.”