The military remains a strong force in maintaining the country’s unity following the amalgamation of North and South with different cultural, religious and ethnic backgrounds.

The Nigerian Military though not directly responsible for internal security has been deployed in almost every part of the country to maintain peace following a high level of gun violence.

With a population of over 200 million people, Nigeria is considered to be the most popular black nation and the giant of Africa. The British, who colonised the nation for the first 60 years of the 20th century, ruled over some 250 tribes often by playing one off against the other. Pundits believe the trick was to cheat the people of their natural resources.

Nigeria gained its Independence from the colonial masters in October 1960, when tribalism was a powerful force. Though the founding fathers formed a common front to fight against the colonial masters, that quickly disappeared following the attainment of independence and the struggle for power.

Therefore Nigerians who took over at independence were faced with the challenge of trying to form a sense of identity.

This implies that most people could only relate to their ethnic groupings.

These divisions have remained within Nigerian society, intermittently causing outbreaks of deadly violence which calls for military intervention.

And as the various groups vied for supremacy in Nigeria’s immediate post-colonial period, the military intervened, just as they had done in other African nations.

The first military coup in Nigeria took place in January 1966.

It was cautiously welcomed by a population who hoped it would bring equality among the major ethnic groups. But such hopes were quickly dashed when it became clear that the majority of the coup leaders were of Igbo descent and the casualties mostly Hausa. This fueled the bad blood that already existed.

The 1970 civil war that followed the Coup ended with “no Victor no vanquish” ,these various ethnic groups continued to live side by side, competing for ever-fewer resources and most time resulting in clashes.

Several decades after the war, they have risen many separatists groups such as IPOB, MASSOB, Niger Delta Republic, Oduduwa Republic and the Middle belt groups seeking to exit the marriage officiated by the British colonial masters.

However, the Nigerian Military who bore the brunt of the war has consistently insisted on keeping the nation united. Despite predictions of the nation’s collapse in the build-up of the 2015 general election, the prophets of doom were proved wrong even in the 2019 general election following the unwavering commitment of the military.

Former President of Nigeria , Dr. Goodluck in a lecture delivered at the inauguration ceremony/lecture of the National Defence College (NDC), Course 30, in Abuja on the theme titled , ‘Human security and national development: The whole society approach‘, said emphasis should be placed on human security.

He stated that what constitutes a nation are the people.

The LGAs form the states (regions or provinces) and which in turn make up the nation. Human security is therefore the security of the nation.

“Security, whether personal or national, is the defining element of a state. The first mandate of a state is the security of the nation and its people. Nations exist primarily for one thing; the protection of their peoples and their means of livelihood.”

Many countries recognise this fact. That is why the Canadian option of human security which emphasises freedom from threats to people’s rights, safety of lives is anchored on the principle of Responsibility to Protect (R2P).

”This precept as well as the Japanese notion of human security amplify the idea of driving human security using freedom from fear as the focus.

”To attain what could be called national security, the security of the citizens, which include their environment, food, education as well as other political, social and economic needs must first be guaranteed.

Human security therefore is securing individuals from threats that impede the freedom and dignity of citizens.

When human beings live in fear, their productivity drops and the economy of the nation also flounders as a consequence.

“Every nation must therefore place emphasis on human security,” he said

He said insecurity is the reason why Nigeria’s economy is not performing optimally.

He stressed that there is no doubt that fear is a key factor in human development.

“Any country that wants to truly secure its borders and people should prioritise investment in citizens and their welfare, as a means of eliminating the threats to peace and sustainable development.”

Insecurity on the other hand, is anchored on concerns arising from inequality, poverty, wants, hunger, and other needs, especially as captured in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

He, however, cautioned some religious and community leaders against teachings that not only threaten the nation’s unity and peace but also become subject of interest to human and national security.

Other responsibilities of the state, pertaining to social protection and human rights, could still be accommodated within the matrix of human and national security.

Japan holds the view, as do many other countries, “that human security can be ensured only when the individual is confident of a life free of fear and free of want.”

The Department of International Development’s Civil Society and Human Security Research Unit in the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), has studied and promoted the concept of human security for years. In their view, human security means “security of the individual and the community in which he or she lives as opposed to the security of states and borders“.

The focus here is on the everyday experience of the individual or group and their vulnerability to violence in multiple forms which affects their daily lives.

The Former President highlighted the role of the armed forces in national stability and nation building across the world.”In fact, a discourse on nation building and national integration cannot successfully hold without recourse to the unflinching sacrifices of our men and women in uniform”

Nigerians, have every reason to celebrate and honour the commitment and patriotism of the armed forces and others on a daily basis in our march towards national unity and rebirth.

He said for those in uniform, “your daily routine revolves around defending the sovereignty of our nation and upholding its strength and honour.

As defenders of our nation, you carry on your shoulders, the burden of protecting millions of our citizens.I am sure that the training that you have acquired here has further equipped you for greater responsibilities in service to fatherland, in the days and years ahead”

Jonathan said members of the armed forces have been instrumental to restoring peace and stability in many nations during different peace keeping operations.

“It is the gallantry of servicemen and the research and development initiatives from military facilities like yours that have helped the country to earn much respect and honour among the comity of nations.

Even as our nation is assailed by multi-faceted security challenges, the patriotism of those in uniform cannot be said to have waned. Thousands of them who are still deployed in different theatres of war have continued to acquit themselves creditably, with many paying the supreme sacrifice while defending the country.”

He said however, to achieve sustainable peace the whole society has to be involved in an environment broader than the well-established kinetic space.

“The whole society approach to security is underpinned in the concept of nation building as a journey of many miles with different stakeholders having shared responsibilities”.

He noted that from the human security perspective, peace is a communal asset and every member of the society must work towards attaining it, preserving it and safeguarding it.

“This implies that all segments of the society should be driven by patriotism, to work in a concerted manner towards eradicating the threats to peace. This underscores the need for unity of faith and optimism among all stakeholders to address the challenge of insecurity.

To achieve this, government and other state actors must see citizens as allies and therefore align with their aspirations and work towards winning their trust.

This calls for investment in initiatives that would enhance the welfare of citizens.

The approach underscores the mutuality of shared responsibilities between the military and civil communities. It is the commitment towards these obligations from all stakeholders that will lead to sustainable peace and development.

Since President Muhammadu Buhari came to power in 2015 he has remained resolute in ending all forms of insecurity in the country with the pledge to defeat terrorists.

To achieve this, President Buhari-led administration inducted 26 aircraft comprising 10 Super Mushshak trainer aircraft and 13 rotary-wing combat platforms, and 5 Mi-35M helicopter gunships.

Others are four Agusta 109 Power helicopters, two Mi-171E, and two Bell 412 multi-role helicopters.

The Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Oladayo Amao disclosed this while speaking at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Day Celebration 2021 in Makurdi, Benue State where three newly acquired JF-17 multi-role Thunder aircraft were inducted into its inventory.

The CAS added that the induction of the 3 JF-17 Thunder aircraft thus brings the total number of newly inducted aircraft in the last 6 years to 26.

He said this was yet another milestone of the President Mohammed Buhari-led administration’s unwavering resolve to equip and energize the NAF and indeed the entire AFN towards combating terrorism, insurgency, armed banditry, and other threats.

“These aircraft have significantly boosted our operational effectiveness in the fight to defeat all threats to the Nation and its citizenry.’’

He also added that “Through synergy with surface forces, the freedom of action of the insurgents/terrorists in the North East has been effectively curtailed. Consequently, NAF combat and combat support operations, energized by our up-scaled Order of Battle, have contributed to improving the security situation in the North East, whilst also contributing significantly to dealing with threats in the North West, North Central, and other parts of the country.”

The CAS disclosed further that the NAF is expecting 20 additional platforms, comprising 12 A-29 Super Tucano aircraft from the United States of America and 8 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) that would arrive in Nigeria in no distant time.

These additional aircraft, according to the CAS, will no doubt inject significant impetus into the NAF’s air power employment capability in support of joint operations.

He added that through the immense support of the Federal Government, the NAF has been able to train 133 new pilots during the period to effectively man the new platforms as well as others being expected. The CAS, therefore, expressed his deepest appreciation to the C-in-C, for his untiring support towards meeting the operational, logistics, and welfare needs of the NAF.

Also, the Nigerian Navy under the Buhari Administration witnessed extensive procurement of platforms of different types and mix.

The government-funded the procurement of 267 flat bottomed, assault, rigid hull, riverine patrol, and whaler boats.

Importantly, about 170 of these riverine patrol boats were built in-country, thus complementing indigenous shipbuilding capacity, employment generation and skills acquisition.

Following the successful commissioning of a second locally built Seaward Defence Boat (SDB) NNS KARADUWA in 2016, local-shipbuilding has been enhanced through the indigenous construction of a 43m SDB and two logistic supply vessels which joined the service in 2020.

Additionally, the Buhari administration facilitated the procurement of 25 fast attack craft, seaward defence boats and inshore patrol craft.

Furthermore, one survey ship, one offshore patrol vessel and one landing ship tank joined the Nigerian Navy fleet while one AW 139 Leonardo helicopter has already was received by the Service. Similarly, the NN built 2 self-propelled barges, 3 tug boats and acquired a total of 168 outboard engines with their spares.

“Cumulatively, the fleet renewal effort of the Nigerian Navy under the Buhari administration has led to the procurement of well over 300 platforms of various types and mix.”

The Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Auwal Gambo Gambo represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Rear Admiral Christian Ezekobe, also gave highlight on fleet renewal.

He said “to enhance NN’s response capability, the present leadership of the NN under V Adm Awwal Gambo is fully committed to acquiring more requisite mix of platforms for the Service. In this light, the NN took delivery of the Hydrographic Survey Vessel on Mon 17 May 21 in Lagos.

“The vessel sailed from Saint Nazaire, France for Lagos on 18 Apr 21 and is named after the decommissioned NNS LANA. The renewed emphasis on fleet renewal by this administration is further underscored by ongoing efforts for procurement of another 35 metres survey vessel and 3 Leonardo Helicopters.

“In an effort to boost operations, the Service recently took delivery of 4 C- Falcons interceptor boats for Nigerian Navy Special Boat Service. In addition, 90 Rigid Hall Inflatable Boats have been procured. The NN has continued to engage local companies such as Messrs Epenal, Tuwasco and SEWA to build platforms for the Service.

“This has not only enhanced local content development but facilitated capacity building in Nigeria’s maritime industry. Importantly, all this would not have been possible without the continuous support of the FG under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari “.

In the same vein,the Nigerian Army also received different weapons for the prosecution of the war and boosted it local production capacity to meet it’s needs.

It is instructive to note that more than 10,000 Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) have surrendered in recent times following military offensives which has depleted terrorists ranks killing high profile commanders.