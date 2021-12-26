The 2021 Christmas celebrations especially in Nigeria, is being celebrated by faith because of the legion of situations Nigerians have found themselves in. From the north to the south to the east and west and the central locations, the situation is the same. No geopolitical zone is doing better than the other especially security and economic wise. Many states of the federation have not paid the salaries of their workers and yet the state governors were junketing the world in first class cabins of international airlines.

The level of poverty and despair is so much that many could not afford the basic items needed for the celebration such as new clothes, shoes ,rice, meat and its condiments. While many have tried to share the little they have with one another in love, others do not bother to do same. Some people believe that because they have it today, means they will continue to have it forever and therefore don’t need any assistance from anywhere, and hence don’t care to share. But that’s a very wrong perception and position. When you help, you are not doing it for any reason other than the inner joy and peace it gives and the blessings it attracted from the Almighty God. The Bible says whoever gives to the poor lends to the Lord. Whoever shows compassion to the needy shows it to God and shows humanity in him or her. In this life, there is nothing more than helping one another and sharing the little one has. No one is above the other and no person is closer to God than the other. No one is more connected to God than others, the only thing that brings God closer to us is our level of humanity to one another. If God blesses a man, the blessed in turn should extend it to those in need for the circle of the blessing to be completed. If a man only receives but don’t release, time shall come that he or she will be in need but it shall not come because there is no investment to return to him. What a man sows is what he or she reaps.

I cherish the helping spirits of many Nigerians who cannot sleep until they help someone. They do that as a gift and have taken the burden of so many persons in need. They do that during festivities such as Christmas and Sallah or any day they have and feel like go out to share with others. The strong spirit in many struggling Nigerians is the fact that they don’t give up no matter the situation. No matter what Nigerians are passing through, they are always smiling and suffering. That is the inbuilt spirit of perseverance and endurance that is only found among Nigerians and can hardly be found in any national. Despite the lack of salaries and in the face of the biting economic situation, Nigerians are just smiling. The volume of traffic flow within the last one month out of Abuja, Lagos, Jos, and other big cities to the villages is an indication of the strong Nigerian spirit which can never give way to fear, defeat or discouragement. We live by faith no matter what. This is what pleases God Almighty.

The reason for the season of the celebration of the birth of our Lord and savior Jesus Christ is the recognition of the supremacy of the messiah who came and provided salvation to the world. As Christians, this message must not be lost in us. In whatever we do, we must be deeply conscious of this as without Jesus coming to die and shed His blood on the cross, there is no remission of sin.

As children of God, our success is tied to God and His word. As social beings in God, we must be rooted in God to succeed. A life of prayer, having good relationship with other people by working in the fruits of the spirit such as love, forgiveness, are basic principles of success in God. No matter how gifted or anointed a man or woman is, if he or she has no character and relationship with others, success can not be achieved.

The Secrets Of A Successful Life: Commending Rev Dewan Zekiel

Let me appreciate God’s servant, Rev Ezekiel Dewan, deputy Chaplain, Government House Chapel ,Jos for taking time to critically appraise the situation of our society by provoking conversation on the above topic. It is the product of sensitivity to the plight of humanity and God’s creation. I see success as the state of personal satisfaction or fulfilment measured by different factors. A man may be stealing from government coffers and see himself as successful until the source is dried up. A barren couple with all the good things of life on the other hand may see themselves as not successful because they have no children.

The essence of humanity is development and anything that does not promote growth is not worth the attention. There is no human being that does not want to succeed in whatever he does. Even a thief wants to succeed by escaping being caught. A farmer wants to succeed by realizing huge yields. A driver want to succeed by having no accidents and a student wants to succeed by passing his or her examinations.

A descriptive conversation as this covers vast endeavors such as family, marriage ,business, politics, education, parentage, prayer life and evangelism, spiritual and other affairs as rightly captured by Dewan himself.

Basically the word of God is tied to everything that has to do with a believer. The secret of every success has a foundation in God and is rooted in His word. John 15:4 says,’ Abide in me , and I in you. As the branch cannot bear fruit of itself, except it abide in the vine. No more can ye, except ye abide in me.

I am the vine, ye are the branches. He that abideth in me and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit , for without me ye can do nothing. ( For without me there is no success). Wealth and physical possessions don’t constitute success. Luke 12:15 says,’ Take heed and beware of covetousness ,for a man’s life consisteth not in the abundance of the things which he possesseth’.

There are many scriptures to buttress the fact of success for a believer. Every form of success is made reference to in the Bible with relevant personalities involved in each situation. Therefore, the earlier the better Christians know that individual efforts without God’s grace and favors are just but temporal conditions and not success stories. Growth and development are quite different just as success and temporal conveniences.

Man must have a relationship with God to produce fruit and prosper. When a man makes God’s word his standard and principle, his ways are patterned after God and he succeed in everything he does. Psalm 1:1 says,” Blessed (successful) is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners , nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful. But his delight is in the law of the Lord, and in His law doth he meditate day and night. The last sentence in verse 3 says ,” and whatever he doeth shall prosper.