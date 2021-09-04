Nigerian singer, Johnny Drille, released his long awaited debut album tilted ‘Before We Fall Asleep’ in the early hours of Friday, September 3, 2021, to rave reviews.

This is the first body of work by the Mavin Artiste, who was signed by Don Jazzy in 2017, after he released a cover of ‘Awww’ by fellow Mavin Artiste, Di’ja.

The singer admitted that the album has been long coming and assured fans that he put his heart into making it a special project.

“God knows I’ve waited for this moment and now we are finally here. This album is a piece of my heart in words and letters to you,” he wrote on a Twitter post.

Celebrities from Don Jazzy to Ric Hassani have also taken to social media to praise the new project.

Don Jazzy said, “The musical genius Johnny Drille has dropped his debut album #BeforeWeFallAsleep, for those of you that have missed my golden voice, well Johnny Drille featured me on the song “ova”,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Also in a Twitter post, Nigerian singer, Ric Hassani, said, “Johnny Drille’s album is out now guys, I’m already locked in listening to my brother.”

The album features guest appearances from artistes like Mavin boss, Don Jazzy, fellow Mavin artiste, Ladipoe, and legendary Nigerian R&B group, Styl-Plus.