The National Population Commission (NPC) has begun the 11th phase of Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) in 95 local government areas across the country for the preparation of the next census exercise.

The chairman of NPC, Alhaji Nasir Isa Kwarra, disclosed this during a press conference to commence the exercise yesterday in Abuja, noting that the exercise was a roadmap to the success of an accurate, reliable and credible census.

“Planning for census is anchored on the EAD as the basis for estimating both the human and material resources required for the

census. In essence, the success of a credible and accurate census depends very much on the quality and reliability of the EAD.

“However, it is necessary to state unambiguously that the EAD exercise is not the enumeration of persons living in the country. Its outcome is in no way the determinant of the population of any locality, Local Government Area (LGA) or State. The EAD is simply a preparatory activity before the actual census enumeration and it should not be equated with the census.

“The sample frame derived from the EAD is the one that is used by all data collecting organisations, including MDAs and research institutions,” he said.

Kwarra further explained that the commission had made adequate logistic arrangements for effective deployment of personnel and materials in all the local government areas where the EAD would be conducted.

He noted that the 11th phase of the exercise, which started yesterday, December 9, 2020, will end on January 20, 2021, adding that there was a plan to collaborate with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to digitise maps of electoral registration areas.

The NPC boss assured of determination to deliver to the country, accurate population and housing census that would stand the test of global standard.