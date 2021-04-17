Ahead of the next population and housing census, the National Population Commission (NPC) has commenced the first Training Of the Trainers (TOT) pre-test exercise for staff across the country.

Speaking during the opening training exercise yesterday in Abuja, the Chairman of NPC, Hon Nasir Isa Kwarra, noted that the first phase of the exercise will take place in 112 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the 36 Sates of the federation including FCT- Abuja.

He call on the States and Local Government Councils, Traditional Institutions to support the commission in carrying out the pre-test exercise by allowing unfettered access to facilities and places to be enumerated.

He noted that in few days, participants at the TOT will re-evaluate the skills and practical demonstrations of operations in the field with the overall effort to deliver a truly scientfic pre-test that can prepare the ground for a credible and acceptable census exercise.

Kwarra said: “The conduct of this workshop and the training of facilitators is therefore our strategy of making sure that the continuous journey we make for the next Census is strong and error proof.

“To us at the Commission, getting the Pre-test right is not just an option but an absolute necessity in our quest to deliver to the nation an accurate, reliable, acceptable and verifiable census. It is in this regard that the Commission will leave no stone unturned in order to ensure that the Pre-test for the next census is carried out meticulously, professionally and scientifically in order to provide the basis for the smooth conduct of the next Census.

“The Commission is adopting a gradual but meticulous approach to ensure that methodology and strategies for the Pre-test are well tested and the personnel for the exercise are adequately trained.

“I am not oblivious of the working condition of staff and their welfare. This present Commission knows the importance of staff to the overall success of the Pre-test exercise and other Commission’s activities and will treat both items as top priority and work assiduously to better the lots of staff,” he said

NPC boss assure Nigerians that all necessary steps have been taken to ensure that the field functionaries are properly kitted and trained to observe all Covid-19 protocols throughout the period of the pre-test exercise as prescribed by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid -19.

He, however, appeal to the stakeholders to refrain from undue interference in the Pre-test exercise and the field functionaries should be allowed to carry out their duties professionally and give the nation a good outcome that will help the commission in its effort to prepare for a successful census.