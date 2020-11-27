The Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Hon. Nasir Isa Kwarra, has solicited for increased support of the State governors as his organization intensifies preparations for the next national population and housing Census.

Kwarra, made the plea in a statement issued by his Director of Public Affairs, Mr. Joe Udi after he led a delegation of the Honourable Federal Commissioners and the director-general of the commission to the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Governor of Ekiti State in Abuja.

He noted that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved funds for the commission to demarcate the remaining Local Government Areas in the country, adding that the country would soon witness massive demarcation activity across the length and breadth of the nation.

He called on the governors, to provide security and increase their support to the field functionaries to ensure a successful completion of the exercise.

He said, “The Commission has so far demarcated 2544 LGAs out of the 774 LGAs in the country. With the funds which Mr. President recently approved for us, the nation will soon witness massive demarcation activity to complete the remaining 520 LGAs. That is why we are here to solicit the support of the Governors both in terms of Security and Logistics.

“That Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD), aside being a major preparatory activity for census, is also providing geo-referenced sample frames for the entire country which should be utilised for, not only census, but other surveys, electoral wards delineation, infrastructural for, development and numerous planning purposes,” he said.

Also the commissioners however, lamented the difficulties they encounter having access to their States Chief Executives and called on their host to intervene.

In his response, governor Fayemi expressed his happiness over the visit, disclosing that he had to cut short an important assignment to receive the delegation. He pledged the total support of Nigeria Governors to the activities of the Commission, especially the on-going demarcation exercise which he admitted to be the basis for any successful census activity.

He observed that even though the activities of the Commission are national assignment, their outcome, which is mainly data generation, is used for planning and policy formulation across the States of the federation, adding that there is no short-cut to progress. If Nigeria is to succeed as a country, support from all stakeholders is to key into reliable data generation and planning.

Commending the quality of individuals that make-up the membership of the Commission, Dr. Fayemi promised to arrange a virtual meeting between the Governors and the Commission to enable the organisation to highlight areas where the Governors can support.

In his vote of thanks, the Director-general of the Commission, Dr. Ismaila Ghaji Bello, commended the Governors for utilizing data generated by the Commission to guide their policy formulation and decisions while thanking the Chairman of the Commission and his Commissioners for their initiatives.