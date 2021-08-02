Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMPN) will on Thursday, August 12, 2021, honour some prominent Nigerians for their contributions to the development of Nigeria’s health sector.

In a statement issued at the weekend by the association’s national president, Dr. Iyke Odo, he said the event will take place at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja.

Jonathan will receive an award for his servant-leadership roles in the fight against Ebola under his administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s football icon, Kanu Nwankwo, got a nomination in another category for his selflessness and laudable work with the Kanu Heart Foundation, through which a lot of indigent children with heart conditions received free surgeries and other medical interventions.

There is also a former First Lady, Mrs Maryam Abacha, who founded what is now referred to as the National Hospital, Abuja, through her pet project, the Family Support Programme Initiative. It was originally known as the National Hospital for Women and Children.

Others are Chief Afe Babalola (SAN) foremost jurist and educationist; Chief Kessington Adebutu, a philanthropist; Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; former executive governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko; MD/CEO DESOPADEC, Hon. Bashorun Askia Ogieh; former health minister Prof Onyebuchi Chukwu; MD/CEO JUHEL Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Dr. Ifeanyi Okoye; founder of CUPPY Foundation, Florence Otedola, for her interventions in the Save the Children NGO; founder, BUA Foundation, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu; founder of SEO Foundation, Sir Emeka Offor and Dr. Daniel Chukwudozie, philanthropist for his interventionist in the healthcare sector in his native Anambra State.

Some of those to receive posthumous awards include Professor Dora Akunyili, former director-general of the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), for her relentless fight against fake and unwholesome food and drugs, the late Dr. Stella Adadevoh, for her supreme sacrifice in the war against Ebola and Professor Olikoye Ransome-Kuti, for his works in the area of primary healthcare.

He said AGPMPN will unveil an array of Nigerians who have etched their names in gold through their worthy interventions in the health sector.

Odo said the focus of the centenary celebration is to be a part of the solution to Nigeria’s myriad of problems in the healthcare delivery system, adding that close observers of the sector will attest to the fact that healthcare delivery is in dire stress.

He said as a way of giving back to the society, part of the event on that day will be the official launch of a private healthcare intervention fund to support two cardinal national projects for Nigeria, one of which is the “Save one Million Nigerian Mothers Initiative” otherwise known as “Mobile Health Solution”.