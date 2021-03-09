BY MARK ITSIBOR, Abuja

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has approved the financing of five proposals valued at N253.54 million for research and development (R&D) activities towards developing vaccines and drugs to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic under its Healthcare Sector Research and Development Intervention Scheme (HSRDIS).

Emefiele said the outbreak of coronavirus exposed the fragility of Nigeria’s healthcare system and the urgent need to look inward and build a more robust and sustainable healthcare system.

The CBN governor said over 286 proposals have been received for the grant. “So far 68 proposals have been evaluated, out of which five proposals with significant merits valued at N253.54 million were recommended by the experts for financing,” Emefiele said at the award of grants for the recipients.

He said some of the recommended proposals also have the potential to enable the development of the Nigerian vaccine for COVID-19.

“Today’s grant awards is a testimony to the significant role research and development in healthcare could play in supporting economic growth, particularly as growth is highly dependent on a strong and healthy workforce,” he said, adding: “Meeting our need for a strong and healthy workforce with better safety profiles is a task that can only be addressed through a healthcare sector that provides for significant investments in Research and Development.”

Under the HSRDIS, grants are provided to researchers and healthcare institutions for the development of vaccines, drugs and herbal medicines that could help curtail the spread of COVID-19 and any other communicable or non-communicable diseases.

Emefiele said a “vibrant and innovative health care system is vital for our national security.” Currently, 82 projects, valued at N85.89 billion, have been financed through this Scheme. The projects financed comprise of 26 pharmaceutical and 56 medical projects across the country.

The HSRDIS was introduced with the release of the implementation guidelines and subsequent inauguration of the scheme’s Body of Experts (BoE) in July 2020. The Scheme, which was part of CBN’s policy response to the COVID-19 pandemic, aimed at prompting intense research and development activities towards developing vaccines and drugs against the spread of other communicable and non-communicable diseases.